The raiders were part of a group of “settlers” in the area who do not belong to the indigenous communities that make up about 14 percent of Nicaragua’s 6.2 million people, according to a Mayangna lawyer from the region.

Animosity has been growing over the past decade between Nicaragua’s native people and the settlers, who come to indigenous areas in search of cheap land, timber and gold, according to activists.

— Reuters

FRANCE

Court acquits French cardinal in abuse case

A French appeals court on Thursday threw out a lower-court ruling convicting a French cardinal of covering up the sexual abuse of minors in his flock, the culmination of a drama that has produced angst for the Roman Catholic Church and reawakened a past of pain and shame for some of the victims seeking justice.

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin said he will nevertheless ask the pope to allow him to resign — repeating a request that was refused earlier by Pope Francis, who wanted to await the outcome of the appeals trial.

Thursday’s court decision “allows me to turn a page and for the church of Lyon to open a new chapter,” Barbarin said at a brief news conference.

The verdict comes at a time of increasing global scrutiny of the Catholic Church’s role in hiding abuse by its clergy.

The case against the cardinal was triggered by a complaint brought to his attention regarding a predator priest who went on trial earlier this month and described his years of abusing members of a Boy Scout troop he was in charge of. Barbarin, also archbishop of Lyon, remained silent despite the complaint.

— Associated Press

Bolsonaro fires aide who flew on air force jet from Davos: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired his deputy chief of staff for the second time this week, after the official used a Brazilian air force plane to fly from Davos, Switzerland, to New Delhi. The costly trip has drawn extensive public criticism amid mounting allegations of corruption by Bolsonaro's administration. Bolsonaro first fired the official, Vicente Santini, on Tuesday when he returned from a state visit to India, calling his use of the plane "completely immoral." Santini was reassigned to another position by chief of staff Onyx Lorenzoni. After heightened public outcry, Bolsonaro told reporters Thursday that he was firing Santini definitively and that the main policy area run by Lorenzoni's office, the Investment Partnerships Program, would be moved to the Economy Ministry.

Liberia runs low on gasoline after reserves go missing: Lines to the gas pump snaked across Liberia's capital, Monrovia, on Thursday after it emerged that the West African country was unexpectedly down to its last few days' worth of gasoline. An error in the accounting of fuel supplies in state-run tanks left Liberia with 1.1 million gallons of fuel this week, a fraction of the 4.4 million that the government thought it had, Minister of Commerce and Industry Wilson Tarpeh said. The mistake has echoes of a saga involving the suspected loss and then recovery of $100 million in cash destined for the central bank in 2017 and 2018, and has critics bristling at what they see as chaotic leadership under President George Weah. It has also had an impact on Liberia's economy, already suffering from high inflation and a depreciating Liberian dollar.

Egyptian archaeologists unveil ancient tombs, artifacts: Archaeologists unveiled 16 ancient Egyptian tombs filled with sarcophagi and other artifacts from a vast burial ground. Egypt's Antiquities Ministry announced the discoveries in the village of Tuna al-Gabal, near the Nile Valley city of Minya in central Egypt. The long-abandoned tombs date to three dynasties, from 664-399 B.C., in the Pharaonic Late Period, and most likely belonged to the high priests of Thoth, the Egyptian god of writing and wisdom, among other senior officials.