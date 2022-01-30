A spokesman for Iraq’s commander in chief said the joint military operations room and the air force identified the cell behind the attack as Islamic State members. Three airstrikes were launched, he said, and nine militants were killed. A security official said four Lebanese were among the militants killed.
Also Sunday, Iraqi anti-terrorism units inspected seven prisons holding Islamic State militants. The move comes after a prison attack by Islamic State militants in northeastern Syria that lasted more than a week.
The Islamic State was largely defeated in Iraq in 2017. The group was dealt a final blow in 2019 when it lost its last territory in Syria. But thousands of militants melted into the desert and have continued to wage attacks.
— Associated Press
Landslides kill 19 in Brazil: Landslides caused by heavy rains killed at least 19 people in Brazil's largest state, according to officials, who said flooding forced about 500,000 families from their home. João Doria, governor of São Paulo state, announced the equivalent of $2.8 million in aid for the affected cities. Southeastern Brazil has been punished with heavy rains since the start of the year.
Israel's president makes 1st visit to UAE: President Isaac Herzog met the crown prince of Abu Dhabi on the first official visit by the country's head of state to the United Arab Emirates, the latest sign of deepening bilateral ties. The UAE and Israel normalized relations in fall 2020. In talks with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Herzog urged more countries in the region to join in recognizing Israel and condemned recent aerial attacks on Abu Dhabi by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.
5 militants killed in Kashmir, Indian police say: Indian troops killed five militants, including a top commander from the Jaish-e-Muhammad group, in Kashmir, police said. The militants were killed in two overnight operations. In January, 21 militants, including eight Pakistani nationals, have been killed across Indian Kashmir, according to police. Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan, and both claim it in its entirety.
Gunmen kill priest on way home from Mass in Pakistan: Gunmen killed a Christian priest and wounded another as they were driving home from Sunday Mass in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, police said. A third priest in the car was unharmed. Militants have targeted Pakistan's tiny Christian minority several times in recent years.
— From news services