LEBANON

After 9 months, unity government is formed

Lebanon formed a new national unity government Thursday, ending nine months of wrangling, and Prime Minister Saad Hariri said bold moves were needed without delay to address chronic problems facing the heavily indebted state.

The government of Hariri, who has Western backing, encompasses most parties, including the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah, which emerged stronger from an election last May thanks to gains by its allies. Hezbollah chose the new health minister.

Some Lebanese bond prices jumped to their highest level since August in response to the news, and celebratory fireworks burst over Beirut shortly after the deal was announced.

Hariri must now deliver on promises to rein in public spending. The government also is expected to enact reforms that could unlock billions of dollars in pledged aid and loans for infrastructure investment.

In a statement read from the presidential palace, Hariri apologized to the people for the time it had taken to form the government and noted their concern over the economy.

BRAZIL

Water testing begins near collapsed dam

A Brazilian environmental group began testing river water Thursday in areas near where a dam holding back mine waste collapsed last week, in an effort to measure toxicity and assess risks to human and other life.

The dam failure unleashed a surge of mud that buried buildings near the dam and parts of the city of Brumadinho. Authorities have recovered 110 bodies and are searching for 238 people listed as missing.

Vale SA, the Brazilian firm that owns the iron ore mine, said the torrent of reddish-brown mud unleashed Friday did not have dangerous levels of metals. However, environmental groups and state and federal authorities think there could be risks.

SOS Mata Atlantica made the first of several tests about a half-mile from where the dam failed. Early results in that stretch of the Paraopeba River showed a low level of oxygen and high levels of nitrates and phosphates. Final results will take some days.

Earlier this week, dead fish were seen floating along the river several miles from the breached dam. Members of an indigenous community said they were told not to use the water or fish in it.

ISRAEL

Soldiers charged with abuse of 2 Palestinians

Israeli military prosecutors charged five soldiers Thursday with badly beating two Palestinians in custody, reportedly breaking the nose and ribs of one suspect.

The military said that on Jan. 8, the soldiers “beat the Palestinians whilst slapping them, punching them and using blunt objects against them while they were handcuffed and blindfolded.”

The newspaper Haaretz, quoting from the charge sheet, said the detainees were a father and son. It said the soldiers removed the son’s blindfold and forced him to watch his father being beaten. The man suffered a broken nose and ribs and was hospitalized in serious condition, according to the report.

The father and son had been arrested on suspicion of assisting gunmen involved in a West Bank shooting that killed two Israeli soldiers in December.

An army statement said the soldiers face charges of “aggravated abuse and serious injury in aggravated circumstances.” Military prosecutors have requested that they remain under arrest.

Cameroon opposition leader faces 8 charges: The lawyer for Cameroon's arrested main opposition leader says he now faces eight charges including sedition, insurrection, inciting violence and hostility against the fatherland. If Maurice Kamto is found guilty, he could face five years to life in prison. Kamto and members of his Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon party were arrested Monday in Douala. Over the weekend, the party had called for protests against what it called irregularities in the Oct. 7 election that saw President Paul Biya easily win a seventh term. Official results said Kamto finished a distant second. More than 100 protesters were arrested in various cities.

