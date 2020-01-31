The fire is burning at emergency level — the highest on a three-tier scale of danger — and embers have created dangerous spot fires nearby, agency officials said.

AD

Residents of southern Canberra suburbs and surrounding villages have been advised to prepare to either protect their homes or evacuate.

AD

The fire is the most dangerous of dozens burning Australia’s drought-stricken southeast.

— Associated Press

YEMEN

Houthis claim more strikes on Saudi sites

Yemen’s Houthi military spokesman said Friday that the group had launched 26 rocket attacks in the past week against airports in southern Saudi Arabia, facilities belonging to oil giant Saudi Aramco and “two sensitive targets deep in” the kingdom.

The spokesman for the Iran-aligned group, Yahya Sarea, said the attacks, first announced Wednesday, were in response to airstrikes carried out in Yemen by a Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the Houthis for the past five years.

AD

The Saudi authorities have not confirmed the strikes, and the coalition has not responded to requests for comment.

If confirmed, the rocket attacks would be the first by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia since late September, when the group said it would halt missile and drone attacks if the coalition ended its airstrikes.

AD

After a lull in hostilities in recent months on many fronts, violence has escalated east of Yemen’s Houthi-held capital, Sanaa, since a Jan. 19 missile attack on a government military camp killed over 100 people.

— Reuters

GREECE

Moves made to halt migrants at border

Greece is stepping up security on its porous land border with Turkey, used by thousands of migrants to clandestinely enter Europe, with extra guards supported by a network of powerful surveillance cameras, officials said Friday.

AD

The country is struggling with a surge of immigration through Turkey, and is now the main point of entry to Europe.

Greek island migrant camps, which receive most new arrivals, are dysfunctional and severely overcrowded, and details emerged this week of a plan to set up a floating barrier to block migrant boats in the Aegean Sea.

AD

On the northeastern land border with Turkey, which mostly follows the Evros River, army and police have launched joint patrols, while police are hiring 400 more border guards to deploy locally, officials said.

Greece has already erected a six-mile fence along part of the border where the river veers away, leaving land that migrants could easily walk across.

AD

— Associated Press

2 Indian sailors dead, 2 missing after tanker fire: Two Indian sailors were killed and two remained missing after an oil tanker caught fire this week off the United Arab Emirates' sheikhdom of Sharjah, an Indian diplomat said. Vipul, the Indian consul general in Dubai, who goes by one name, made the announcement on Twitter after the incident aboard the tanker Zoya 1 about 21 miles off Sharjah in the Persian Gulf. He said two other sailors were injured. Emirati officials did not immediately acknowledge the deaths or the missing sailors. The state-run WAM news agency had reported that the tanker was unloaded and its crew of 16 Indians and Pakistanis rescued.

AD

Indonesia releases American journalist: Philip Jacobson, an American journalist accused of a visa violation, was deported from Indonesia more than six weeks after authorities detained him. The editor for Mongabay, a California-based nonprofit environmental news site, left Jakarta for New York after Indonesian officials dropped the charges against him but said he was temporarily barred from returning to the country, said Andreas Harsono of Human Rights Watch. Authorities said Jacobson's involvement in journalistic activities violated the terms of his business visa. His editors said he was in Indonesia to attend meetings, not for reporting.

AD

U.S. places sanctions on Tanzanian official: The United States has imposed sanctions on a Tanzanian official who sparked fear in the gay community by announcing plans to track and punish homosexuals in the East African nation. A U.S. statement said Paul Christian Makonda, the regional commissioner for Dar es Salaam, is accused of "targeting marginalized individuals," repressing the opposition and cracking down on freedom of expression. It also said the United States is deeply concerned about deteriorating respect for human rights in Tanzania, whose President John Magufuli has been accused by rights groups of widespread repression of the opposition, journalists and others.