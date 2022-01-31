The United States condemned the assault, which followed a Jan. 17 strike on a fuel depot in Abu Dhabi that killed three people, in an escalation of the Yemen war between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition, which includes the UAE.
The assaults have led to rare security jitters among some residents in a country where expatriates are a majority, but have had no visible impact on daily life, with restaurants and beaches packed during the peak mild winter season.
The UAE said that the missile was intercepted at 20 minutes past midnight and that its debris fell on an uninhabited area.
The attack came as Israel’s Herzog was visiting the capital, where he discussed security and bilateral relations with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
— Reuters
MYANMAR
Junta issues warning for coup anniversary
Myanmar’s military rulers have threatened to jail people who take part in a “silent strike” on Tuesday, as activists urged residents to stay indoors and businesses to close as a protest to mark the anniversary of the army’s seizing power.
Myanmar has been in chaos since Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other figures from her National League for Democracy party were rounded up in raids, accused by the junta of rigging a 2020 election that the NLD won.
The overthrow of Suu Kyi’s government triggered huge street protests last year, but the bloody crackdown that ensued left hundreds of civilians dead and led to the forming of “people’s defense forces” to take on the well-equipped army.
In recent days, activists have urged people to go on strike, staging flash mobs, distributing pamphlets and using social media to get the message out.
A group that said it was coordinating the strikes urged the international community to recognize a shadow Myanmar government and to impose a no-fly zone in conflict areas and a global arms embargo.
A spokesman for the military rulers did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.
In the northern city of Myitkyina, signs put up by the military warned residents not to join the protest and listed prison terms of three to 20 years under laws on counterterrorism, high treason, public mischief and telecommunications.
Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres urged the junta to allow greater humanitarian access.
— Reuters
ISRAEL
Amnesty called out on apartheid report
Israel on Monday called on Amnesty International not to publish an upcoming report accusing it of apartheid, saying the conclusions of the London-based human rights group are “false, biased and antisemitic.”
Amnesty is expected to join New York-based Human Rights Watch and the Israeli rights group B’Tselem in accusing Israel of the international crime of apartheid based on its nearly 55-year military occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a future state and its treatment of its own Arab minority.
Israel dismissed the other reports as biased, but is adopting a much more adversarial stance this time. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has said Israel expects intensified efforts this year to brand it as an apartheid state in international bodies and hopes to head them off.
In a statement Monday, he said that Amnesty “is just another radical organization which echoes propaganda, without seriously checking the facts,” and that it “echoes the same lies shared by terrorist organizations.”
“Israel isn’t perfect, but we are a democracy committed to international law, open to criticism, with a free press and a strong and independent judicial system,” Lapid said.
Amnesty did not immediately answer a request for comment.
— Associated Press
Libyan lawmakers seek new government: Libyan lawmakers pushed ahead with plans to appoint a new transitional government, more than a month after the country failed to hold its first presidential election. Parliament will convene next week to deliberate and appoint a prime minister, a spokesman said. The move to replace Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and his government is likely to fuel tensions between factions in the chaos-stricken country.
— From news services