VENEZUELA

Foreign diplomats ask Maduro to step down

Diplomats from a dozen Latin American countries and Canada urged Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Friday to abstain from being sworn in for a second term and cede power until new elections can be held, saying it is the only way to restore democracy in Venezuela.

The rebuke from the Lima Group urging Maduro to hand over power to the opposition-controlled National Assembly comes days before his Jan. 10 inauguration to a six-year term widely rejected as illegitimate.

Even before announcing its decision, the gathering in Peru’s capital brought a sharp response from Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, who said the group is taking orders from President Trump, frequently accused by Caracas of leading an economic war against it.

The Lima Group formed more than a year ago to advocate for a solution to Venezuela’s deep economic crisis, which threatens stability in the region.

— Associated Press

KENYA

Schoolgirls checked for genital mutilation

Girls in western Kenya returning to school after the Christmas break are undergoing compulsory tests for female genital mutilation in a move to crack down on the illegal and harmful practice, a senior government official said Friday.

They are also being tested for pregnancy.

George Natembeya, commissioner for Narok county, said that many girls may have been forced to undergo female genital mutilation during the school vacation, and that pregnancies after this traditional “rite of passage” are common.

Since primary and secondary schools opened in Narok on Thursday, Natembeya said, girls ages 9 to 17 have been given pregnancy tests and examined for mutilation by trained medical professionals in local schools and clinics.

Those who had undergone genital mutilation would be given counseling and medical attention, he said.

— Reuters

U.N. calls on Yemen's rebels to stop aid theft: The U.N. food agency demanded that Yemen's Houthi rebels put an "immediate end" to food diversion and hold accountable those responsible for food theft, but said it is not clear how much if its aid is actually reaching Yemenis. The latest remarks come shortly after an investigation by the Associated Press found that across Yemen, factions on both sides have blocked food aid from reaching groups suspected of disloyalty, diverting it instead to front-line combat units or selling it at a profit on the black market.

German politicians' data published online: Personal data and documents from hundreds of German politicians and public figures, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, were published online in what appears to be one of Germany's most far-reaching data leaks. A preliminary analysis showed that the data had been obtained through "wrongful use of log-in information for cloud services, email accounts or social networks," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said in a statement.

— From news services