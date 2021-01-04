A 6 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew will take effect Thursday and last until Feb. 1, the ministers said. They said details would be spelled out in a decree Tuesday.

Health Minister Hamad Hasan said violators would face legal action, not just fines. “The pandemic challenge has become a danger to the lives of Lebanese as hospitals are no longer able to provide beds,” he told reporters.

The holiday season has seen the number of new virus cases more than double in Lebanon. With a flailing economy, the government had relaxed preventive measures hoping to boost economic activity and cash in on visitors’ spending.

The softened restrictions sparked a debate over whether the government’s wavering policies or social laxness in implementing social distancing and other preventive measures was behind the surge.

Nearly 80,000 Lebanese expatriates have returned home since the beginning of December to celebrate the holidays, including the Armenian Orthodox Christmas on Wednesday.

Lebanon has registered around 3,000 new virus cases per day for the past week. More than 192,000 infections have been recorded in the country since last February, including 2,000 health-care workers, with almost 1,500 deaths.

— Associated Press

MALAYSIA

Coroner: No foul play in French-Irish teen death

A Malaysian coroner ruled Monday that the death of a French-Irish teenager whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort where she vanished while on vacation was most probably a misadventure that didn’t involve other people.

Coroner Maimoonah Aid ruled out homicide, natural death and suicide and said Nora Anne Quoirin probably got lost after leaving her family’s cottage on her own.

The 15-year-old disappeared at the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state on Aug. 4, 2019, a day after the family arrived for a vacation. After a search, her body was found Aug. 13 beside a stream on a palm oil estate less than two miles from the resort.

Police believed she climbed out of the cottage window on her own, with no evidence of foul play. But her parents said she was probably kidnapped because she had mental and physical disabilities and wouldn’t have wandered off on her own. They told the inquest that a third party could have dumped her body in the area following the search operation.

The coroner described the family’s suggestions as “nothing more than probably theory” with no evidence.

Nora Anne was wearing only underwear when she went missing at nighttime, but her body was found naked. The coroner noted the family’s contention that this lent credence to the possibility of sexual assault but said an extensive autopsy could find no such proof, nor evidence of struggle or smothering.

A British pathologist who performed a second autopsy on Nora Anne’s body in the United Kingdom testified that he agreed with the Malaysian findings that she died of intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress. However, he said he couldn’t fully rule out sexual assault because of severe body decomposition.

— Associated Press

Boat with more than 20 migrants sinks off Colombia: More than 20 migrants are missing after their boat sank as it tried to reach Panama. The sinking was reported by officials in Acandi, a municipality in Colombia along the Gulf of Urabá, an inlet of the Caribbean Sea. Thousands of undocumented migrants cross the gulf each year on small boats. Migrants traveling through the Urabá region are mostly trying to make it to the United States.

Central African Republic's president wins reelection: President Faustin-Archange Touadéra has won the Central African Republic's Dec. 27 election by securing more than 53 percent of votes in the first round, according to provisional results announced by the electoral commission. The election was marred by a coordinated offensive by rebel groups trying to disrupt the vote after the country's highest court rejected former president François Bozizé's candidacy.