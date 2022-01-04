Israel set to lift restrictions on same-sex surrogacy: Israel's health minister said same-sex couples will be able to have children through surrogate mothers in Israel starting next week, following a Supreme Court decision last year. The court in July annulled parts of a surrogacy law that prevented gay couples from having children through a surrogate in Israel and said the change would take six months to come into effect to allow for the establishment of professional guidelines. Under the previous regulations, Israeli same-sex couples looking to become parents could not engage a surrogate and were often deterred by the costs of finding one abroad.