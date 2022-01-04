As he spoke, police in Almaty used tear gas and stun grenades to stop hundreds of protesters from storming the mayor’s office.
After the rare protests reached Almaty, the government said late Tuesday that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas.
Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, long far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government said the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Saturday.
After the price of the fuel spiked, rallies involving thousands of people erupted in the town of Zhanaozen, an oil hub and the site of deadly clashes between protesters and police a decade ago. The demonstrations soon spread to other parts of surrounding Mangistau province and western Kazakhstan.
In Almaty, police cordoned off the main square on Monday and Tuesday, and local media reported that dozens of people were detained late Tuesday as protesters blocked a busy street.
On Tuesday evening, the government said it was restoring the price cap of 50 tenge ($0.11) per liter, or less than half the market price, in Mangistau.
IRAQ
2 drones targeting U.S. forces are destroyed
Two explosives-laden drones targeting an Iraqi military base housing U.S. troops in the western province of Anbar were destroyed Tuesday, according to an official with the U.S.-led international coalition fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq.
It was the second such attempted attack coinciding with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general near the Baghdad airport. On Monday, two armed drones were shot down as they headed toward a facility housing U.S. advisers at the Baghdad airport.
According to the coalition official, the fixed-wing drones rigged with explosives in Tuesday’s attack attempt were engaged and destroyed by defensive capabilities at the Ain al-Asad air base.
In Monday’s attack, the drones were shot down by the C-RAM defense system, and there were no reports of damage or injuries. No group asserted responsibility, although one of the wings of the drones had the words “Soleimani’s revenge” painted on it, according to the coalition and Iraqi officials.
The 2020 U.S. drone strike near Baghdad’s airport killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.
Pro-Iran Shiite factions in Iraq have vowed revenge for the killings.
The U.S.-led coalition formally ended its combat mission supporting Iraqi forces in the fight against the Islamic State last month. About 2,500 troops will remain as the coalition shifts to an advisory mission.
South Africa Parliament blaze contained: Authorities said they had finally contained a fire at South Africa's Parliament complex after a second-day flare-up that destroyed the lower house. A 49-year-old man accused of setting the fire appeared in court to face five charges, including arson and possession of an explosive device. An attorney for suspect Zandile Christmas Mafe said he would plead not guilty. The fire broke out Sunday. By Monday, authorities had withdrawn some firetrucks and said they were putting out embers, only for the flames to flare up again.
Israel set to lift restrictions on same-sex surrogacy: Israel's health minister said same-sex couples will be able to have children through surrogate mothers in Israel starting next week, following a Supreme Court decision last year. The court in July annulled parts of a surrogacy law that prevented gay couples from having children through a surrogate in Israel and said the change would take six months to come into effect to allow for the establishment of professional guidelines. Under the previous regulations, Israeli same-sex couples looking to become parents could not engage a surrogate and were often deterred by the costs of finding one abroad.
