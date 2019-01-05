CONGO

U.S. deploys troops

to protect assets

On the eve of the first expected results of Congo’s long-delayed presidential election, President Trump notified Congress that about 80 military personnel had been deployed to protect U.S. assets from possible “violent demonstrations.”

While Congo has been largely calm during and after the Dec. 30 vote, Trump’s letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said about 80 military personnel and “appropriate combat equipment” had deployed to nearby Gabon to support the security of U.S. citizens and staff members and diplomatic facilities. More will deploy as needed, he wrote.

The election could bring Congo its first democratic, peaceful transfer of power since independence from Belgium in 1960. But election observers and the opposition have raised concerns about voting irregularities. Western observers were not allowed to monitor the vote.

The first results were expected Sunday, but the head of the election commission told Reuters that only 47 percent of vote tally sheets had been received as of Saturday, and it was not clear when results would be ready.

— Associated Press

VENEZUELA

Opposition congress installs new leader

Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress opened its first session of the year Saturday, installing a new leader who struck a defiant tone and vowed to take up the battle against socialist President Nicolás Maduro.

Juan Guaidó, 35, assumes the presidency of a National Assembly stripped of power by Maduro, whose government is blamed for leading the once-wealthy oil nation into a historic political and humanitarian crisis.

Guaidó called Maduro a dictator whose legitimacy has run out. Venezuela is living a “dark but transitional” moment of its history, he said, adding that congress will create a transitional body to restore constitutional order — although he offered no details.

He addressed only opposition lawmakers, as government loyalists have long boycotted any sessions, saying the National Assembly has overstepped its authority. About 20 diplomats from the United States, Canada, Japan, Italy and Germany attended the inaugural session in a show of solidarity.

— Scott Smith

Protesters set fires in Paris: Protesters torched motorbikes and set barricades ablaze on the upmarket Boulevard Saint-Germain in Paris, as demonstrations against high living costs and the perceived indifference of President Emmanuel Macron turned violent on the fringes. The latest "yellow vest" marches began peacefully but degenerated Saturday afternoon as protesters threw objects at riot police blocking bridges over the Seine. Officers fired tear gas to prevent protesters from crossing the river and reaching the National Assembly. A riverboat restaurant was set ablaze and a police officer was wounded when he was hit by a bicycle hurled from a street above the river bank.

Don't go to U.S., defector urges missing N. Korean ambassador: A former North Korean diplomat who staged a high-profile defection to the South is urging an old colleague who has gone missing in Italy to defect to Seoul, following a report that he was seeking asylum in the United States. Jo Song Gil, the 44-year-old who was until recently North Korea's acting ambassador to Italy, disappeared with his wife after leaving the embassy without notice in early November. In an open letter posted on a website, Thae Yong Ho, Pyongyang's former deputy ambassador to Britain, said defecting to South Korea like he did is an "obligation, not a choice" for North Korean diplomats committed to unification, calling Seoul "the outpost" for that task.

Egyptian police officer killed while defusing bomb near church: An Egyptian police officer was killed while attempting to defuse a bomb found near a church in an eastern Cairo suburb, state television reported, less than two days before Egypt's Christians celebrate the Coptic Christmas. The device was one of two found inside a bag on a nearby rooftop, three security sources and state media reported. Two policemen and an onlooker were also injured when the device exploded, the security sources said.

— From news services