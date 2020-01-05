“There will be an operation center [in Libya], there will be a Turkish lieutenant general leading, and they will be managing the situation over there,” Erdogan told CNN Turk. Turkish troops are “gradually moving there right now,” he added.

The Tripoli-based government last month requested Turkish support as it fends off an offensive by a rival regime in the east.

On Saturday, at least 30 people were killed and 33 wounded in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital. Turkey condemned the attack and called for international steps to achieve a cease-fire.

Senior Turkish military personnel will coordinate with the combatant forces in Libya as well as provide training and expertise, Erdogan said.

— Reuters

INDONESIA

Amid fear of disease, capital is disinfected

Soldiers and health workers sprayed Indonesia’s capital with disinfectant Sunday to fend off diseases amid massive flooding that has killed 60 people and affected hundreds of thousands.

Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged a dozen districts in the greater Jakarta area starting Wednesday after torrential rains hit on New Year’s Eve, causing landslides in hilly areas on the outskirts of the capital that buried scores of people.

More than a thousand soldiers and health workers sprayed disinfectant in hard-hit areas on Sunday to prevent diseases spread by flooding, such as dengue and leptospirosis, a potentially fatal disease spread by rat’s urine, said Ridwan Carman, who is in charge of emergency response and recovery for the Indonesian Red Cross.

About 11,000 health workers were deployed to provide medical care for people affected by the flooding, Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto said. He said there had been no recorded cases of leptospirosis, tetanus or serious waterborne diseases.

Waters have receded in most parts of greater Jakarta, allowing many residents to return and clean up, but scores of tightly packed settlements close to rivers remain inundated or covered in mud and debris.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said more downpours were forecast for the capital in the coming days.

— Associated Press

Drunk driver in Italy kills 6 German tourists: A drunk driver speeding on a mountain road plowed into German tourists in northern Italy, killing six people and injuring 11, authorities said. The crash occurred in a village of Valle Aurina, northeast of Bolzano in the Alto Adige region, as the Germans gathered near their tour bus. Italian news reports said the driver's blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit. Bolzano Carabinieri Cmdr. Alessandro Coassin said the driver, identified by Italian media as a 28-year-old man from the nearby town of Chienes, was arrested on suspicion of highway manslaughter and injury.

Spanish leader's 1st bid to form left-wing government fails: Spain's interim prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, failed on the first of two chances to win the endorsement of parliament to form a left-wing coalition government. He received 166 votes, 10 short of the required absolute majority. The Socialist leader will have a second opportunity on Tuesday, when the threshold for success is lower — only a simple majority of more votes for than against is required — and he hopes to have the support needed to constitute a government of his center-left Socialists and the anti-austerity United We Can party. Sánchez has been leading a caretaker government for almost a year.

Leftist wins Croatian vote: A leftist challenger won Croatia's contested presidential election, beating a conservative incumbent — a rare victory for a liberal in recent votes in Central Europe, where populists and conservatives have been notching up wins. With 99 percent of the vote counted, Zoran Milanovic had 53 percent, while Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Croatia's first female head of state when she won five years ago, had 47 percent. The result is a blow for the ruling conservatives ahead of a parliamentary election later this year. Grabar-Kitarovic and Milanovic made it into the runoff after a first round on Dec. 22.

— From news services

