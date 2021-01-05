Earlier this year, prosecutors requested that eight of the 13 main suspects be referred to the criminal court of assizes — which tries the most serious crimes — for charges of assassinations and attempted assassinations in a terrorism context and of belonging to a terrorist group.

But the Chamber of the Council decided to refer to the court all 10 people who were ultimately charged, meaning that only one trial related to the case should take place.

Among those to stand trial is Salah Abdeslam, who is also suspected of playing a major role in the Paris attacks, and Mohamed Abrini, the Brussels native who walked away from the city’s Zaventem airport after his explosives failed to detonate.

Abdeslam was captured in Brussels on March 18, 2016, and his arrest may have prompted other members of the Islamic State cell to rush attack plans already in motion. Four days later, suicide bombers struck in the Brussels airport and metro during the morning rush hour. In Paris, the network of French and Belgian fighters killed 130 people in attacks at the Bataclan concert hall, outside a major stadium, and in bars and restaurants.

— Associated Press

4 die as migrant boat reaches Canary Islands: Three men died in a boat carrying more than 40 migrants and another died upon reaching shore on Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands, authorities said. They were the first deaths of migrants arriving on the islands in 2021, a spokeswoman for the emergency services said. Three other people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Spain's Interior Ministry says 23,000 migrants arrived in the Canary Islands in 2020. More than 500 died in the attempt.

Rebuild destroyed Hindu temple, Pakistani court orders: Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered authorities to rebuild a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalized and set on fire by a mob last week. Authorities have made more than 100 arrests in the case, and several police officers were fired for failure to protect the structure, which is in a town in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Although Muslims and Hindus generally live peacefully together in Muslim-majority Pakistan, there have been attacks on Hindu temples in recent years.

Israeli security officer kills alleged Palestinian attacker: The Israeli military said an Israeli security officer fatally shot a Palestinian man who allegedly tried to carry out a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank. The army said the officer spotted the man approaching an intersection and together with an Israeli soldier fired warning shots into the air. It said the man threw a knife at the security officer, who then shot him. No security camera footage was released after the incident.

Rescuers lose hope of finding survivors in Norway landslide: Authorities in Norway said they have given up hope of finding survivors in a landslide that swept away homes in a residential area almost a week ago, killing seven people. Three people are still missing from the Dec. 30 disaster in the village of Ask, about 16 miles northeast of Oslo. Search crews will continue "working to find everyone who is missing," the local police chief said. The police chief spoke hours after a small dog was found alive in the rubble, temporarily raising rescuers' hopes.