The Houthis in recent days have also seized an Emirati ship in the Red Sea off the contested city of Hodeida. The United Arab Emirates is a member of the coalition.
A Yemeni military spokesman said the troops’ advance in Shabwa aims to cut the supply lines of the Houthis, who have been attacking the city of Marib, the last government stronghold in the north, since last year.
Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis took Sanaa and much of the northern part of the country, forcing the government to flee. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war months later to try to restore the government to power.
The conflict has since become a regional proxy war that has killed tens of thousands of civilians and fighters. It has also created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
— Associated Press
BOSNIA
New U.S. sanctions target Serb official
The United States imposed fresh sanctions on Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s tripartite inter-ethnic presidency, and other current and former officials Wednesday, warning of further action against those tied to destabilization or corruption.
The U.S. Treasury Department accused Dodik, already subject to U.S. sanctions under a different authority, of corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of Bosnia.
The Treasury also slapped sanctions on media outlet Alternativna Television (ATV), accusing Dodik of acquiring it to further his own agenda.
The Treasury designations freeze any of Dodik and ATV’s U.S. assets and bar Americans from dealing with them.
The State Department, meanwhile, barred some current and former Bosnian officials from entering the United States.
Bosnia is experiencing its gravest political crisis since the end of the 1990s war, reviving fears of a breakup after Bosnian Serbs blocked the work of the central government and Serb lawmakers voted to start pulling the autonomous Serb Republic out of state institutions.
Dodik, part of a presidency that also includes a Bosniak and a Croat member, wants to reverse all reforms made after the war.
— Reuters
Bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria come under attack: Military bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq's western Anbar province and the capital, Baghdad, were hit by Katyusha rockets, while in Syria, eight rounds of indirect fire landed inside a base housing members of the U.S.-led coalition, the Iraqi and U.S. militaries said. No casualties were reported in the attacks, part of a series that began Monday, the anniversary of a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad in 2020.
Israel issues first sentence in mob attack on Arab driver: An Israeli court sentenced a man to one year in prison for his role in a mob attack on an Arab motorist during a spasm of violence last year. Lahav Nagauker, who was 20 at the time, was convicted of incitement to violence and racism as part of a plea deal that resulted in lighter charges. His sentencing was the first in the May incident, in which a mob yanked Said Moussa from his car and beat him, seriously injuring him. The beating, in a Tel Aviv suburb, occurred while Israel was at war with Hamas militants in Gaza.
4 acquitted in toppling of British slave trader statue: Four anti-racism demonstrators were cleared of criminal damage in the toppling of a statue of a 17th-century slave trader during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 in southwestern England. Protesters pull down the statue of Edward Colston and dumped it in Bristol's harbor on June 7, 2020. All four had admitted their involvement but denied their actions were criminal, saying the statue itself was a hate crime against the people of Bristol.
— From news services