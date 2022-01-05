Israel issues first sentence in mob attack on Arab driver: An Israeli court sentenced a man to one year in prison for his role in a mob attack on an Arab motorist during a spasm of violence last year. Lahav Nagauker, who was 20 at the time, was convicted of incitement to violence and racism as part of a plea deal that resulted in lighter charges. His sentencing was the first in the May incident, in which a mob yanked Said Moussa from his car and beat him, seriously injuring him. The beating, in a Tel Aviv suburb, occurred while Israel was at war with Hamas militants in Gaza.