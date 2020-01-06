Sirte lies in the center of Libya’s Mediterranean coast and had been controlled by Tripoli-aligned forces since they ejected Islamic State militants from the city with the help of U.S. airstrikes in 2016.

Hifter’s self-styled Libyan National Army said it had taken areas surrounding Sirte, including al-Qardabiya air base, before moving toward the city center.

The LNA advance comes as Turkey prepares to send military advisers and experts to Libya to help shore up the Tripoli government, part of a growing international involvement in Libya’s conflict.

Libya has been split between the U.N.-backed administration in Tripoli and Hifter-allied authorities in the east since 2014.

— Reuters

PHILIPPINES

Vice president: Duterte drug war is a failure

President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs has failed to substantially eradicate the menace and ensnare major drug lords and should be reformed to prevent further bloodshed, the vice president of the Philippines said Monday.

Vice President Leni Robredo, who leads the opposition, also called for a stop to the dreaded police practice of home inspections, which have led to the killings of petty drug suspects.

It is the latest criticism of Duterte’s crackdown by the vice president and is likely to deepen the political divide between the two leaders.

Presidents and vice presidents are elected separately in the Philippines, resulting in candidates from rival parties such as Duterte and Robredo ending up in the country’s top leadership and often colliding on policies.

Robredo said that only about 1 percent of the estimated supply of methamphetamine, a powerful banned stimulant, has been seized in three years. The crackdown was launched by Duterte after he took office in mid-2016.

Robredo said the campaign would not succeed unless it is more strategic, better organized and closely supervised by the president.

Her remarks were largely based on information gathered during a brief stint in a government anti-drugs committee, which Duterte asked her to help lead last year after being piqued by her constant criticisms of his crackdown.

— Associated Press

UGANDA

Police detain pop-star presidential candidate

Ugandan police on Monday detained the singer and political activist known as Bobi Wine, who was prevented from holding his first public meeting with supporters as a presidential aspirant.

Police fired tear gas as they dispersed his supporters outside the capital, Kampala. Gunfire was heard, but it was not clear whether live rounds or rubber bullets were fired.

The meeting had been authorized by electoral authorities. It was the first of several planned by Wine, a 37-year-old opposition lawmaker whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Police said he was arrested for showing “blatant disregard for the law” when he tried to convene what they described as an illegal public assembly instead of an indoor meeting.

Police have repeatedly prevented Wine from addressing rallies or even organizing concerts in recent months, saying the events pose a danger to the public.

A presidential election is scheduled for 2021. There are growing concerns that campaigns could turn violent as security forces tighten the space available for opposition activists to interact with supporters.

Wine has called for the retirement of longtime President Yoweri Museveni. Museveni, who has indicated he will run again, accuses the singer of trying to incite his supporters into rioting.

— Associated Press

Thailand launches clinics dispensing cannabis oil: Thailand has opened its first two full-time clinics to dispense cannabis oil for medical treatment, a step forward in the government's policy of promoting the licensed use of marijuana products to relieve the symptoms of several ailments. About 400 patients were given the oil free at the flagship clinic at the Public Health Ministry in a suburb of Bangkok. Thailand was known for harsh anti-drug laws but is now considering the economic potential of cannabis.

— From news services

