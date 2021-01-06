The EMA granted conditional marketing approval two weeks ago for a similar vaccine from the U.S. company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been given to hundreds of thousands of Europeans since rollout began a week ago, though the campaign has been uneven, with officials in Germany and France frustrated at the slow rate of progress.

The Moderna vaccine will help accelerate vaccination campaigns in Europe as concerns grow about two more-infectious variants of the virus, detected in South Africa and Britain, which have driven a surge in cases.

The EMA has given conditional marketing approval, rather than the ultrafast emergency use approval issued by Britain, saying more detailed study of the data is required.

IRAN

Europeans urge reversal of uranium enrichment move

Germany, France and Britain pressed Iran on Wednesday to reverse a decision to start enriching uranium to levels beyond the limits of a 2015 nuclear agreement, a move that they said “risks compromising” chances of diplomacy with the incoming U.S. administration.

The foreign ministers of the three European nations said in a joint statement that the Iranian activity “has no credible civil justification.” They said the enrichment was a clear violation of the 2015 deal between Iran and six world powers and “further hollows out the Agreement.”

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018, and the remaining countries that signed it with Iran — Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia — have been trying to keep the accord from collapsing.

On Monday, Iran began enriching uranium to levels not seen since the deal.

Sudan signs deal on normalizing ties with Israel: Sudan said it has signed an agreement with the United States that paves the way for the African nation to normalize relations with Israel and help clear some of its massive debt to the World Bank. Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari said Sudan welcomed "the rapprochement" with Israel and other countries. On Oct. 23, President Trump said Sudan would become the third Arab state to normalize relations with Israel as part of a U.S.-brokered deal.

