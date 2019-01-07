GABON

Coup attempt against absent president foiled

Just hours after soldiers in the Central African country of Gabon seized control of the national broadcaster early Monday and claimed they had deposed the country’s absent leader to “restore democracy,” a spokesman for the government said the coup attempt by the “mutineers” and “jokers” had been thwarted.

Reuters reported that two of the officers suspected in the plot were killed and seven arrested.

After suffering an apparent stroke in October, Gabon’s president, Ali Bongo, traveled for treatment to Saudi Arabia and then to Morocco, where he has been recovering. In his first public statement since falling ill, he issued a New Year’s address from Morocco, acknowledging that he had been “through a difficult period” and promising to return soon.

The leaders of the coup attempt read out a statement on state radio denouncing Bongo. Lt. Kelly Ondo Obiang, the leader of the self-declared Patriotic Youth Movement of the Defense and Security Forces of Gabon, said Bongo’s New Year’s address had “reinforced doubts about the president’s ability to continue to carry out the responsibilities of his office.”

“If you are eating, stop; if you are having a drink, stop; if you are sleeping, wake up. Wake up your neighbors. . . . Rise up as one and take control of the street,” Obiang said.

By midmorning Monday, however, it appeared that the coup attempt had failed.

An official close to the president’s office told Radio France Internationale that the strategic points in the country are under the government’s control, including the radio station.

— Max Bearak

VENEZUELA

Leading judge flees to U.S. to protest Maduro

A Venezuelan Supreme Court justice who has been a longtime government loyalist has fled to the United States, saying he’s protesting President Nicolás Maduro’s upcoming second term.

Christian Zerpa said Sunday that Venezuela’s high court has become an appendage of Maduro’s inner circle since he and a group of ruling-party members were appointed to the bench in 2015. Venezuela’s government lacks any type of separation of powers, he said.

“We are in the presence of an autocracy that has condemned to death any opposition to this particular vision of power,” Zerpa told Miami-based broadcaster EVTV.

A once-wealthy oil nation, Venezuela is in the throes of a historic crisis after two decades of socialist rule. Millions have fled, while runaway inflation leaves those remaining behind struggling to afford scarce food and medicine.

Maduro is scheduled to take the oath of office Thursday, launching a second term that critics say is illegitimate.

Zerpa said he fled with his family to Florida because he didn’t want to play a role legitimizing Maduro’s rule when the Supreme Court swears him in.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Maikel Moreno, a Maduro loyalist, said Sunday that Zerpa fled to escape allegations of sexual harassment.

— Associated Press

American detainee in Russia to be allowed other consular visits: The Russian Foreign Ministry said Paul Whelan, the American detained in Moscow on suspicion of spying, may receive visits from diplomats from the three other countries whose citizenship he holds. When Whelan was arrested last month, he was identified only as an American. Last week, it emerged that he also holds British, Irish and Canadian citizenship. A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told the state news agency RIA-Novosti that the other countries have applied for consular visits and that "if the arrestee confirms that he wants these visits, they will be arranged."

7 dead in shooting in Mexican resort: Seven men were killed in a shooting at a bar in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort city of Playa del Carmen, authorities said. Police said the attack occurred at the Las Virginias bar in a low-income section relatively far from the beachside tourist zone. Six men were found dead in the bar, and another man died at a hospital. One man was wounded. He told police he was drinking beer with friends when gunshots broke out. The attackers have not been identified. Playa del Carmen is on the coast facing the island of Cozumel, Mexico's leading cruise ship destination.

— From news services