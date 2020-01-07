“The fires have led to hazardous air quality, which has affected human health, in major cities in Australia, spreading to New Zealand and sent smoke drifting thousands of kilometers across the Pacific to South America,” WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis told reporters in Geneva.

Smoke had “probably” reached the Antarctic, she said.

The fires, which have raged for months in Australia, have emitted 400 megatons of carbon dioxide and produced harmful pollutants, the European Union’s Copernicus monitoring program said Monday.

Sooty deposits have been reported on glaciers in New Zealand, potentially accelerating the rate at which they are melting, the program said.

— Reuters

IRAN

Spy charges against French citizen dropped

A researcher with dual French-Iranian nationality held for months in prison in Tehran will not be tried on espionage charges, her attorney said Tuesday. But she and another French researcher still face other security-related charges.

Iranian prosecutors dropped the spying charges that had been brought against Fariba Adelkhah after an hours-long hearing, Saeid Dehghan said. Adelkhah and Roland Marchal will remain in custody on charges of spreading propaganda, the lawyer said.

Iranian officials disclosed in July that Adelkhah, a prominent anthropologist who often traveled to Iran for research on post-revolutionary Iranian society, had been arrested on espionage charges. Marchal, a friend and fellow researcher, was arrested as he tried to visit her, France revealed in October.

Last month, France summoned the Iranian envoy in Paris, saying it considered the detention of Adelkhah and Marchal “unacceptable.”

Iran does not recognize dual nationality for its citizens.

Also in December, Adelkhah and Kylie Moore-Gilbert, an academic and co-prisoner from Australia, went on hunger strike to protest their detention.

Moore-Gilbert, a University of Melbourne scholar on the Middle East, has been jailed since October 2018.

— Associated Press

Measles death toll in Congo hits 6,000, WHO says: The death toll from a measles epidemic in Congo has surpassed 6,000, the World Health Organization said as it warned that more funds are needed to save lives during the world's worst outbreak of the infectious disease. Measles has killed nearly three times as many people in Congo as an ongoing Ebola outbreak in the country. While $27.6 million has been mobilized to curb the measles epidemic, the WHO said $40 million is needed for a six-month plan to vaccinate children ages 6 to 14. A vaccine against measles has existed for decades, but about 310,000 cases have been reported in Congo since the start of 2019.

Al-Shabab attack kills 4 children in Kenya: Four small children were fatally shot while trying to take refuge from al-Shabab's latest attack in Kenya, authorities said. A police statement said the attackers targeted a telecom mast in eastern Garissa county near the border with Somalia, where the group linked to al-Qaeda is based. Officers on patrol killed two of the attackers, the police statement said. A government security report said that four primary school students were killed and that some attackers escaped. Al-Shabab has increasingly targeted Kenya in recent days, including an attack Sunday that killed three U.S. military personnel.

Maltese court overturns rescue ship captain's conviction: A Maltese appeals court overturned the conviction of a German captain of a private ship that rescues migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, declaring that there was no criminal intent when he entered Maltese waters in June 2018 without proper registration. Claus Peter Reisch had been found guilty in May of not having his ship registration in order and with entering Maltese waters without a permit. The Court of Criminal Appeal overturned the original judgment and revoked the fine of 10,000 euros (about $11,200). The Mission Lifeline vessel carried 234 migrants.

4 Rohingya children killed in Myanmar blast: Four Rohingya Muslim children were killed in a land mine explosion in Myanmar's western Rakhine state. Five other children and their teacher were injured when someone in the group stepped on the mine as they went to collect firewood in the village of Kyauk Yan, a military spokesman said. He said the mine was laid by fighters of the Arakan Army, an insurgent group that recruits mostly from Rakhine's Buddhist majority. A spokesman for the rebels, who want more autonomy for Rakhine, blamed the explosion on the military.

— From news services

