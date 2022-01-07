So far, police have partially identified four of the bodies. Also, a 20-year-old woman from Zacatecas has been positively identified by her family members as one of the victims.
Zacatecas Gov. David Monreal Ávila said in a video posted Thursday on his official Twitter account that the people thought to be responsible had been arrested, but declined to give further details because an investigation is ongoing.
ETHIOPIA
Opposition leaders freed; talks planned
Ethiopia has freed several opposition leaders from prison, the state broadcaster reported Friday, as the government said it would begin talks with political opponents after 14 months of war during which thousands of people have been arrested.
The move to free leaders from several ethnic groups is the most significant breakthrough since war broke out in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, threatening the unity of Africa’s second-most-populous country.
Some leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which is fighting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s central government, were said to be among the freed.
Tallest Galapagos volcano erupts: The tallest mountain in the Galapagos islands was erupting Friday, spewing lava down its flanks and clouds of ash over the Pacific Ocean, according to Ecuador's Geophysical Institute. A cloud of gas and ash from Wolf Volcano rose to 12,444 feet above sea level after the eruption, which began shortly before midnight Wednesday, the institute said. There was no immediate danger to populated areas, which are on the opposite side of Isabela island, the largest in the Galapagos chain.
Berlin teacher convicted in 'cannibalism fantasies' killing: A teacher in Berlin was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for the killing of a man that the court said was carried out as part of "cannibalism fantasies." The 42-year-old, identified only as Stefan R. in keeping with German privacy rules, also was convicted of disturbing the peace of the dead. The Berlin state court found that the defendant killed a 43-year-old mechanic in September 2020 "to live out his cannibalism fantasies," Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported. The men met on a dating site and agreed to meet for sex at the teacher's apartment in Berlin, investigators said. The court found that the defendant killed the man there, cut up his body and then spread parts of it in various neighborhoods.
