Berlin teacher convicted in 'cannibalism fantasies' killing: A teacher in Berlin was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for the killing of a man that the court said was carried out as part of "cannibalism fantasies." The 42-year-old, identified only as Stefan R. in keeping with German privacy rules, also was convicted of disturbing the peace of the dead. The Berlin state court found that the defendant killed a 43-year-old mechanic in September 2020 "to live out his cannibalism fantasies," Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported. The men met on a dating site and agreed to meet for sex at the teacher's apartment in Berlin, investigators said. The court found that the defendant killed the man there, cut up his body and then spread parts of it in various neighborhoods.