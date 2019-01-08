EUROPEAN UNION

Sanctions imposed on Iran over alleged plots

The European Union is putting an Iranian intelligence service and two senior officials on its terrorist list over suspicions that they were involved in assassination and bomb plots in Denmark, France and the Netherlands, Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen said Tuesday.

Samuelsen said the move is a “strong signal from the E.U. that we will not accept such behavior.” A freeze on funds and assets takes effect Wednesday.

The Dutch government said that “the Netherlands considers it probable that Iran had a hand in the preparation or commission of assassinations and attacks on E.U. territory,” including the killing of two Dutch nationals of Iranian origin in 2015 and 2017. Iran has denied involvement.

Paris alleges that Tehran is linked to a June attempt to bomb a rally of the exiled Iranian opposition group Mujahideen-e Khalq outside the French capital. The Danes say Iran in October planned to kill in Denmark a member of a group that Tehran has blamed for a Sept. 22 attack that killed at least 25 people.

The blacklisting move could complicate E.U. efforts to keep alive an international agreement curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions after the United States pulled out. The bloc is struggling to establish a balance between encouraging Iran to stay on board while punishing it for alleged transgressions not tied to the pact.

BRITAIN

Drone sighting report disrupts Heathrow

Flights departing from Britain’s busiest airport were briefly suspended Tuesday after a report of a drone sighting.

Heathrow Airport tweeted that it had stopped outgoing flights “as a precautionary measure” and was “working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said they received a report of a drone sighting in the vicinity of the airport just after 5 p.m.

By 7 p.m., Heathrow tweeted that departures had resumed.

On Tuesday, the government said police would be given new powers to forcibly land, seize and search drones. The government will also extend drone exclusion zones around airports.

Those measures came in response to drone sightings that shut down Gatwick Airport in the days before Christmas, causing severe disruption to passengers.

Police have not charged anyone in that incident.

THAILAND

Officials meet over case of young Saudi woman

Thailand’s immigration police chief met Tuesday with officials from the Saudi Embassy in Bangkok, as Saudi Arabia tried to distance itself from accusations that it had tried to block a young woman’s effort to flee from her family and seek asylum abroad.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, 18, arrived in Bangkok from Kuwait on Saturday after slipping away from her family, whom she accused of abusing her. She was stopped by Thai officials, who confiscated her passport.

Alqunun alleged that Saudi officials were involved in seizing her passport. The Saudi Embassy said it is only monitoring her case.

Her pleas for help over Twitter from an airport hotel garnered tens of thousands of followers and the attention of the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. Public pressure prompted Thai officials to return her passport and let her temporarily stay in Thailand.

Thailand’s immigration police chief said Tuesday that Saudi diplomats expressed satisfaction with the handling of the case.

Australia said late Tuesday that it would consider an application for asylum by Alqunun if she was found to be a genuine refugee, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Local leader of German far-right party attacked: A lawmaker from the far-right Alternative for Germany party was attacked and seriously wounded in the northwestern city of Bremen in what police said may have been a politically motivated assault. The beating of Frank Magnitz, a member of parliament who leads the AfD branch in Bremen, drew condemnation from across the political spectrum. Police said the 66-year-old was beaten over the head with an unidentified object by at least three men, who then fled. Magnitz is associated with the AfD's extreme-right faction.

