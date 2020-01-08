Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the cease-fire after the two met in Istanbul. “Securing an immediate cease-fire is the foremost priority to start an inclusive intra-Libyan political process under U.N. auspices,” they said in a joint statement.

The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into violent chaos rivaling that of the 2011 conflict that ousted dictator Moammar Gaddafi, who was later killed.

Meanwhile in Brussels, Serraj met with European Council President Charles Michel and E.U. foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell. Earlier this week, Borell and the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Italy condemned Turkey’s plans to deploy troops to Libya.

Turkey’s parliament last week authorized the troop deployment to help Serraj.

— Associated Press

SOUTH SUDAN

U.S. imposes sanctions on vice president

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on South Sudanese First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, citing his alleged involvement in serious human rights abuses.

It is one of the United States’ sharpest actions against South Sudan’s government, and it comes amid frustration in Washington over the country’s failure to achieve a stable peace after its civil war.

The Treasury Department asserted that Deng was involved in the disappearance and deaths of human rights lawyer Samuel Dong Luak and opposition member Aggrey Idri in 2017. It also asserted that he acted to divide the armed opposition in South Sudan, extending the five-year civil war, which killed nearly 400,000 people.

The United States is among the countries pressuring opposition leader Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir to form a coalition government with Machar as deputy. A deadline for that looms next month, after the parties failed to make one in November.

— Associated Press

Sudan seizes assets of Bashir's former party: Sudan has seized the assets of ousted president Omar Hassan al-Bashir's now-dissolved party, a senior member of the country's ruling sovereign council said. The National Congress Party's assets were seized under a law that was passed in November. The law's implementation is widely seen as a test of how far Sudan's transitional authorities are willing or able to go to dismantle the system built up by Bashir, who was ousted in April after nearly three decades in power.

Bomb kills 3 at checkpoint in Somali capital: A car bomb exploded at a checkpoint in Somalia's capital, killing three people and wounding six, a local official said. The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab asserted responsibility for the attack. Salah Omar, a spokesman for Mogadishu's mayor, said the blast occurred as soldiers carried out searches

at the checkpoint. He said the bomb was remotely detonated. Al-Shabab often targets checkpoints, hotels and government offices in Somalia's capital despite being pushed out of Mogadishu years ago.

Asylum applications fell 14% last year, Germany says: Germany said new asylum applications dropped more than 14 percent last year, continuing their decline since an influx of migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere in 2015 and 2016. The Interior Ministry said 111,094 first-time asylum applications were filed in 2019, 18,534 fewer than in the previous year. Syrians were the biggest single group of asylum seekers.