Meanwhile, the fingerprints of climate change were also starkly visible in Europe, which experienced its hottest year on record in 2020, and in the Arctic and northern Siberia, which suffered extreme heat waves and fires, Copernicus said.

AD

With governments due to meet for a climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, the latest data prompted renewed calls for faster action to slash greenhouse-gas emissions in line with the 2015 Paris accord to avoid catastrophic climate change.

AD

“The key here is to — for every year and as quickly as possible — reduce the amount we emit, thus reducing the amount we actually add into the atmosphere,” said Freja Vamborg, senior scientist at Copernicus.

— Reuters

IRAN

5 nations call for justice in airliner shoot-down

The countries whose citizens were killed when Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner said Friday that they “will hold Iran to account to deliver justice and make sure [it] makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries.”

AD

In a joint statement marking the first anniversary of the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 near Tehran, Ukraine, Canada, Britain, Afghanistan and Sweden said they want Iran “to provide a complete and thorough explanation of the events and decisions that led” to the crash.

AD

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims.

The shoot-down by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps happened the same night that Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq, its response to a U.S. drone strike that had killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3.

The airliner was flying from Tehran to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and all 176 aboard were killed.

AD

— Associated Press

Massive aid needed in Ethiopia's Tigray region, U.N. says: Fighting is still going on in several parts of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region and almost 2.3 million people, or nearly half of the population, need aid, a U.N. report said. The report, the most comprehensive public assessment of the humanitarian situation in Tigray since conflict erupted there Nov. 4, said food supplies were very limited, looting was widespread and insecurity remained high. Federal troops are fighting the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a political party that was governing the province. The federal government declared victory in late November, though the TPLF vowed to continue fighting. Ethiopia's military said late Thursday that four senior TPLF members had been killed and nine arrested.

AD

Czech crematorium struggling to cope amid covid-19 surge: Workers at the crematorium in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava are working round-the-clock to cope with the number of bodies they took in during December, a sign of the surging number of coronavirus cases and deaths across the country. Many hospitals were also nearing capacity, officials said. The Czech Republic, with a population of 10.7 million, is one of the worst-hit nations with 12,800 deaths and more than 809,000 cases.

AD

Gambia seizes 3 tons of cocaine: Gambian authorities seized nearly three tons of cocaine from a shipment of industrial salt originating in Ecuador, a spokesman said, in one of the largest such confiscations in West Africa. The 118 bags of cocaine were found Thursday in the search of a container shipped from Guayaquil, Ecuador, through Algeciras, Spain, said a spokesman for Gambia's drug enforcement agency. It was not clear where the cocaine was ultimately headed.