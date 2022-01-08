Houthi-held ports could be targeted, coalition warns: The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen believes the use by Houthi forces of the ports of Hodeidah and Salif as military bases would turn them into legitimate military targets, coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Malki said. "We do not want to target the ports … We want to reach a comprehensive political solution," al-Malki said at a news conference, but added that if the Houthis use any civilian sites they forfeit immunity thus making the ports targets.