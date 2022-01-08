The strike in the town of Dedebit, in the northwest of the region, near the border with Eritrea, occurred late Friday, said the aid workers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Earlier on Friday, the government had freed several opposition leaders from prison and said it would begin dialogue with political opponents to foster reconciliation.
— Reuters
NIGERIA
At least 200 believed killed in village attacks
Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed in villages in Nigeria’s Zamfara state during deadly reprisal attacks by armed bandits following military airstrikes on their hideouts this week, residents said on Saturday.
Residents gained access to the villages on Saturday after the military captured the communities to organize mass burials, they told Reuters. The state government said 58 people had been killed during the attacks. Residents said the total death toll was at least 200.
Reuters reported Friday that at least 30 people had been killed in the Anka local government area in Zamfara, when more than 300 armed bandits on motorbikes stormed eight villages and started shooting sporadically on Tuesday following Monday’s airstrikes that killed more than 1oo bandits.
— Reuters
U.N. to hold talks to end post-coup crisis in Sudan: The United Nations says it will hold talks in Sudan aimed at salvaging a fragile democratic transition amid a grinding stalemate following an October coup and the prime minister's resignation last week. Volker Perthes, the U.N. envoy for Sudan, said in a statement that the U.N.-facilitated political process would seek a "sustainable path forward towards democracy and peace" in the country. It wasn't immediately clear when discussions might begin.
Human rights activist arrives in Paris after release by Egypt: Egyptian-Palestinian human rights activist Ramy Shaath arrived in Paris and reunited with his wife, after Egyptian authorities released him from prison and deported him. Shaath served 2½ years of pretrial detention over allegations of having ties with an outlawed group, his family said. He was forced to renounce his Egyptian citizenship to gain his freedom, they added in a statement. His father, Nabil Shaath, is an adviser to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Saudi princess released after 3 years of detention: Saudi authorities have released a princess and her daughter who had been detained without charge for nearly three years, her legal adviser said on Saturday. Princess Basmah Bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 57, a business executive, rights activist and member of the royal family, went missing in March 2019 along with her adult daughter Souhoud Al Sharif. The youngest child of the late King Saud, Princess Basmah has been critical of the kingdom's treatment of women.
Houthi-held ports could be targeted, coalition warns: The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen believes the use by Houthi forces of the ports of Hodeidah and Salif as military bases would turn them into legitimate military targets, coalition spokesman Brig. Gen. Turki al-Malki said. "We do not want to target the ports … We want to reach a comprehensive political solution," al-Malki said at a news conference, but added that if the Houthis use any civilian sites they forfeit immunity thus making the ports targets.
— From news services