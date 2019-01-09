ISRAEL

Ex-official faces prison in Iran spying case

A former Israeli government minister charged with spying for archenemy Iran will serve 11 years in prison as part of a plea bargain, Israel’s Justice Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said Gonen Segev agreed to the deal after confessing to severe espionage and passing information to an enemy. The plea bargain will be brought to a judge next month.

The announcement capped another stunning turn of events for Segev, who served as energy minister in the mid-1990s and was later imprisoned for trying to smuggle drugs into the country.

Segev was extradited from Equatorial Guinea and arrested upon arrival in Israel in May on suspicion of acting as an agent for Iranian intelligence and relaying information about “energy market and security sites in Israel.”

In August, Iran’s intelligence minister boasted on state television about his country’s successful recruitment of a former cabinet-level official from a “hostile” country, though he did not mention Israel or Segev by name.

In 2004, Segev was arrested for attempting to smuggle 32,000 Ecstasy tablets from the Netherlands to Israel using an expired diplomatic passport and served prison time.

— Associated Press

AUSTRALIA

UNHCR grants refu­gee status to Saudi woman

A Saudi woman who fled her family, alleging abuse, moved a step closer Wednesday to her goal of gaining asylum in Australia after a U.N. agency granted her refugee status.

The Australian government said it was considering Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, 18, for refugee resettlement.

Alqunun arrived in Bangkok from Kuwait on Saturday and planned to continue to Australia, where she held a tourist visa. But after being detained by Thai authorities, she refused to board a flight back to Kuwait.

After grabbing worldwide attention with social media posts in which she said she feared for her safety if made to return home to her family, Alqunun eventually was placed in the care of the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees as her bid for refugee status was considered.

Australia’s Home Affairs Department said it would “consider this referral in the usual way, as it does with all UNHCR referrals.”

Indications from Canberra suggest Alqunun may receive a sympathetic hearing.

“If she is found to be a refugee, then we will give very, very, very serious consideration to a humanitarian visa,” Health Minister Greg Hunt told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. before the UNHCR’s referral.

— Associated Press

Syrian Kurds capture American ISIS fighter, 7 others: A Syrian Kurdish militia said its forces have captured eight foreign fighters with the Islamic State in eastern Syria, including an American teenager. The People's Protection Units, or YPG, said the militants were captured earlier in the week in Deir al-Zour province, where Islamic State extremists are still holding on to pockets of territory. The YPG identified the 16-year-old American as Soulay Noah Su. No other details were provided.

Guatemala court blocks U.N. team's expulsion: Guatemala's highest court issued a ruling blocking President Jimmy Morales's decision to unilaterally end a U.N. anti-corruption commission. The commission, known by its Spanish initials as CICIG, has angered Morales by investigating him, his sons and his brother on accusations of corruption, which they deny. Morales has argued that the commission had violated Guatemala's sovereignty and the rights of suspects.

Leading Egyptian activist sentenced to 15 years: A court in Egypt sentenced one of the leading activists behind the country's 2011 uprising to 15 years in prison after convicting him of taking part in clashes between protesters and security forces later that year. The Cairo Criminal Court also fined Ahmed Douma 6 million Egyptian pounds, or $345,000, in his retrial. In an initial trial, in 2015, Douma and 229 others were sentenced to life in prison. Douma appealed the sentence, and Egypt's highest appeals court ordered the retrial.

Suspicious packages left at consulates in Australia: Australian police arrested a man after 38 suspicious packages containing a possibly hazardous substance were sent to consulates in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. Police said the 48-year-old suspect was arrested at his home in Shepparton, Victoria state. The arrest came after about 10 diplomatic missions reported the delivery of suspicious packages Wednesday. The missions included those of the United States and Britain.

— From news services