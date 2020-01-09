After passing through Parliament’s unelected House of Lords — which can delay but not overturn the result in the Commons — the bill should become law in time for the U.K. to leave the E.U. as scheduled Jan. 31 and become the first nation to quit the bloc.

Thursday’s vote was a major victory for Johnson, who has made delivering Brexit the key aim of his premiership. Britain voted narrowly to leave the E.U. in a 2016 referendum. But before the Dec. 12 election, lawmakers repeatedly defeated attempts by Johnson and predecessor Theresa May to secure backing for their Brexit blueprints.

Despite Johnson’s repeated promise to “get Brexit done” on Jan. 31, the departure will mark only the start of the first stage of the country’s E.U. exit. Britain and the E.U. will then launch into talks on their future relationship.

— Associated Press

NIGER

Militant attack kills at least 25 soldiers

An attack by suspected Islamist militants killed at least 25 soldiers Thursday in the West African nation of Niger.

The clash unfolded in the western village of Chinegodar near the border with Mali, according to Nigerien defense officials, as fighters with ties to the Islamic State and al-Qaeda look to seize territory.

The bloodshed came less than a month after gunmen ambushed a Nigerien army post in another border town, killing 71 soldiers in the deadliest strike on Niger’s forces in recent memory. The Islamic State West Africa Province asserted responsibility for that massacre two days later.

Several extremist groups routinely carry out attacks across the Sahel region, which lies south of the Sahara Desert.

The Thursday battle in Niger also killed 63 “terrorists,” Col. Souleymane Gozobi, a defense spokesman, said on national TV.

No group asserted responsibility for the attack.

The Niger ambush followed a rocket attack on a U.N. military base Thursday in Mali that wounded 20 people, including 18 peacekeepers from Chad.

— Danielle Paquette

Record amount of coca fields eradicated, Colombia's Duque says: Colombia, a top source of coca, the base ingredient in cocaine, eradicated more than 247,000 acres of the crop last year, President Iván Duque said. The country has come under pressure from the United States, a key destination for cocaine shipments, to reduce coca cultivation. More than 434 tons of cocaine were confiscated last year, Duque said, adding that his government has boosted the number of eradication units from 23 to more than 150 in his 17 months in office.

Spain's top court says jailed separatist can't be released: Spain's Supreme Court has ruled that an imprisoned Catalan politician must remain behind bars despite a European court ruling that his election to the European Parliament gave him immunity. Oriol Junqueras was sentenced to 13 years in prison in October over his role in Catalonia's failed bid for secession from Spain in 2017. He was elected a member of the European Parliament while in prison awaiting the verdict and was unable to take his seat. Although the European Union's highest court ruled last month that he was entitled to immunity as an MEP, the final say was left to Spain's Supreme Court.

Suspect in Australian case fit for trial, Israeli panel says: An Israeli psychiatric panel has determined that a woman facing sex-abuse charges in Australia is fit to stand trial for extradition, the Justice Ministry said. Malka Leifer faces 74 counts of sexual assault over accusations by three sisters who say they were abused while she was a principal at their ultra-Orthodox religious school in Melbourne. In 2008, as the allegations surfaced, the Israeli-born Leifer returned to Israel. Leifer was put under house arrest in 2014 after Australia filed an extradition request, and an extradition process began. But that ended in 2016 when a mental-health evaluation found her unfit to stand trial. She was rearrested in 2018 amid questions about her mental-illness claims.