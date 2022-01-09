The chaotic meeting ushers in what is likely to be a lengthy period of political wrangling among rival groups to choose a new president and prime minister. As leader of the biggest bloc, Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has the upper hand in forming a new government. But he will have to manage tensions with rival Shiite groups.
According to Iraq’s constitution, the largest bloc in parliament has the right to choose the new prime minister. But as the meeting got underway Sunday, an alliance of Shiite factions that object to the results of the October vote submitted a list of names of lawmakers who it claimed hold the biggest parliamentary bloc with 88 seats, rather than Sadr.
Chaos erupted in the chamber, during which lawmakers crowded around Mahmood al-Mashhadani, who was leading the session. Within minutes, the 73-year-old lawmaker was carried out of the room by security forces and bundled into an ambulance.
The parliament session resumed after the brief disruption, but the issue of the majority was not immediately resolved. Later, 200 lawmakers picked incumbent speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi to a second term.
— Associated Press
MALI
Regional bloc severs ties over election delay
West African nations will close their borders with Mali, sever diplomatic ties and impose tough economic sanctions in response to the country’s “unacceptable” delay in holding elections after a 2020 military coup, a 15-state regional bloc said Sunday.
The fresh measures from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) represent a significant hardening of its stance toward Mali, whose interim authorities have proposed holding elections in December 2025 instead of this February, as originally agreed with the bloc.
In a communique issued after an emergency summit in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, ECOWAS said it found the proposed timetable for a transition back to constitutional rule totally unacceptable.
The organization said it had agreed to impose additional sanctions with immediate effect. These included the closure of members’ land and air borders with Mali, the suspension of nonessential financial transactions, the freezing of Malian state assets in ECOWAS commercial banks and recalling their ambassadors from Bamako.
Meanwhile, regional monetary union UEMOA instructed all financial institutions under its umbrella to suspend Mali with immediate effect, severing the country’s access to regional financial markets.
— Reuters
NIGERIA
30 students freed after 7 months in captivity
Gunmen have released 30 Nigerian students who spent nearly seven months in captivity, a government official said, the latest batch released after dozens of Kebbi state students were abducted in June.
A spokesperson for the Kebbi governor did not give details of their release. Ransoms for the release of hundreds of abducted students in the West African country are common.
The students in Kebbi were abducted June 17 by gunmen who stormed their school. The abductors killed a police officer before they drove off with the students into nearby forests, a pattern similar to the abduction of more than 1,400 schoolchildren in Africa’s most populous country since the start of 2021, according to the U.N. children’s agency.
Local officials were silent on the exact number of those missing from the Kebbi school. This is the third batch of Kebbi students freed since their abduction.
— Associated Press
Fire tears through Rohingya camp in Bangladesh: A fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh, destroying hundreds of homes, according to officials and witnesses, though there were no reports of casualties. The blaze hit a camp in a border district where more than a million Rohingya refugees live, with most having fled a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017. A Bangladesh official said emergency workers brought the fire under control.
— From news services