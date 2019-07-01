IRAQ

Order seeks to rein in Iran-backed militias

Iraq’s government moved Monday night to control powerful Iran-backed militias, placing them under the full command of the Iraqi armed forces.

In a decree, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said that offices of militias that continue to operate independently within or outside Iraqi cities will be closed and that any armed faction working “openly or secretly” against the new guidelines will be considered illegitimate.

The move comes amid U.S.-Iran tensions and follows several unclaimed attacks near U.S. forces or U.S. interests in Iraq.

The militias fall under the umbrella of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, a collection of mostly Shiite militias that fought the Islamic State and were incorporated into the Iraqi armed forces in 2016. Together they number more than 140,000 fighters, and while they fall under the authority of Iraq’s prime minister, the PMF’s top brass are politically aligned with Iran.

Several of the groups welcomed Abdul Mahdi’s decree, but it was not immediately clear if they would fully abide by it — and implementation could be tricky.

Kitaeb Hezbollah was among those welcoming the order. But it said its men outside Iraq would not abide by it — an apparent reference to those fighting in Syria alongside Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

As U.S.-Iran tensions have risen, Iraq has found itself caught between allies: Iraq hosts some 5,000 U.S. troops, and is also home to the militias, some of which want U.S. forces to leave.

EUROPEAN UNION

Bloc's leaders struggle to agree on top jobs

European Union leaders suspended a summit Monday after they failed to agree on who should fill the bloc’s top jobs, with divisions over the marquee role of European Commission president as entrenched as ever after some 20 hours of talks.

France, Germany and Spain proposed Dutch socialist Frans Timmermans as head of the E.U. executive, but Italy and Eastern European nations turned him down. The inability to agree reflects the E.U.’s deepening political fragmentation and underlined problems that have grown as the bloc expanded in reaching accord on issues from migration to climate change.

While mathematically Timmermans had the support to secure the nomination, there was concern the scale of opposition would make for too toxic a political mix, officials and diplomats said.

EL SALVADOR

Migrant dad, daughter are laid to rest

A man and his young daughter who drowned trying to cross into Texas were laid to rest Monday, a week after a heartbreaking image of their bodies floating in the Rio Grande circled the globe.

About 200 relatives and friends followed a hearse bearing the bodies of Óscar Martínez and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria at La Bermeja municipal cemetery in southern San Salvador. The ceremony was private.

Many wore black and wept. They carried flowers and green palms, and some held signs bearing the logo of the Alianza soccer team favored by Óscar Martínez, who belonged to a group that supports the club.

“For those who cheer you on from heaven,” one read.

A municipal police officer said their graves were in a section of the cemetery named after Saint Óscar Romero, the San Salvador archbishop who devoted himself to helping the poor and was assassinated in 1980.

Death toll in Sudan protests rises to 11: Sudanese activists said at least 11 people were killed in clashes with security forces during mass demonstrations Sunday demanding a transition to civilian rule. Tens of thousands of Sudanese flooded the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and other areas in the biggest protests since security forces cleared a sit-in last month. Nazim Sirraj, a prominent activist, said three bodies were found next to a school in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum. The three were shot in an area where security forces had barred protesters from marching toward a hospital and had fired tear gas to disperse them, he said. The 11 also included one person killed in the city of Atbara.

Captain of rescue ship remains under house arrest: The German captain who defied Italian authorities and rammed her migrant rescue ship into a border police motorboat while docking remained under house arrest after questioning before a judge in Sicily who will decide if she can regain her liberty. Sea-Watch, the German aid group which operates the rescue vessel, said in a tweet that the judge will announce her ruling Tuesday.

