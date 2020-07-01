A ministry official said France wants NATO allies to “solemnly reaffirm their attachment” to the arms embargo on Libya, which is being policed in part by a European Union naval operation.

France has accused Turkey of repeated violations of the U.N. arms embargo on Libya and branded the Turkish government as an obstacle to securing a cease-fire in the North African nation.

France says its frigate Courbet was “lit up” three times by Turkish naval targeting radar when it tried to approach a Tanzanian-flagged civilian ship suspected of involvement in arms trafficking. The ship was being escorted by three Turkish warships. The Courbet backed off after the confrontation.

At the time, the French frigate was part of the Sea Guardian mission, which is helping to provide maritime security in the Mediterranean. Turkey has denied harassing the Courbet.

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011, split between rival administrations, each backed by different foreign governments.

— Associated Press

COLOMBIA

Soldiers accused of abusing indigenous

Accusations that a group of soldiers sexually assaulted two young indigenous girls in rural Colombia have sparked protests outside army bases and rekindled fears about the military’s human rights record, especially in parts of the country still recovering from decades of armed conflict.

In one case that came to light last week, authorities say seven soldiers from an army garrison in western Colombia acknowledged abducting an 11-year-old girl from the Embera tribe and sexually assaulting her. The suspects were arrested and are being held at a base while the case is investigated.

On Monday, the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation, a Colombian think tank, revealed details of an alleged second rape. It occurred in September in the southern province of Guaviare. According to the foundation, a group of soldiers from a local army base abducted a 15-year-old girl from the Nukak Maku tribe and held her inside the base for five days, where she was repeatedly sexually assaulted. No arrests have been made.

Colombia’s army has long been at loggerheads with indigenous communities, which have often tried to keep armed groups like the military, leftist rebels and drug traffickers away from their territories.

— Associated Press

Montenegro legalizes same-sex civil partnerships: Montenegro voted to legalize same-sex civil partnerships, becoming the first European country outside Western Europe and the European Union to legally recognize gay and lesbian couples. The law received 42 votes in the 81-seat parliament. The country, with a population of about 620,000, becomes the 32nd United Nations member to recognize some form of civil partnership for same-sex couples. Gay and lesbian couples can marry in 28 U.N. countries. The Balkan country is in advanced negotiations to join the European Union.

U.N. blames army error for deadly Afghanistan attack: The United Nations' mission in Afghanistan said its findings indicate that the Afghan military mistakenly fired the mortar rounds this week at a busy market in Helmand province that inflicted heavy civilian casualties. According to the office of the Helmand governor, a car bombing and mortar shells struck the market, killing 23 people. Both the Taliban and the military blamed each other for the attack. Tweets from the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said "multiple credible sources" have asserted that the Afghan army fired the "mortars in response to Taliban fire, missing [the] intended target." The government has insisted there was no military activity in the Taliban-controlled area at the time.

