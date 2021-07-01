Attack in Congo kills 9: At least nine civilians were killed in an attack by rebels in Congo's eastern city of Beni, officials said. The attack is the third in the Beni area this week. Police and the military have blamed Allied Democratic Forces rebels for the violence. On Sunday, two explosions hit a Catholic church in Beni's Butsili district and a market in another district, leaving four wounded. The Islamic State's Central Africa Province asserted responsibility for those blasts. Eastern Congo has been mired in conflict for more than a quarter-century.