The Council of Europe, the United States and the United Nations had appealed to Erdogan’s government to remain a signatory to the treaty, which sought in part to ensure equal legal protections against abuse for women across Europe. Amnesty International said the convention was the “gold standard for the safety of women and girls” and called Turkey’s decision “shameful.”
In a televised speech Thursday, Erdogan denied that Ankara’s exit from the treaty would harm Turkey’s women. “Our battle against violence against women did not start with the Istanbul Convention, and it will not come to an end with our withdrawal,” he said, announcing local measures to fight gender-based violence.
— Kareem Fahim
CENTRAL AMERICA
U.S. names officials suspected of offenses
The U.S. State Department has named more than 50 current and former officials, including former presidents and active lawmakers, suspected of corruption or undermining democracy in three Central American countries: Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
The list was provided to Congress in compliance with the U.S.-Northern Triangle Enhanced Engagement Act, pushed last year by then-Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.). Its release comes as the Biden administration has given new attention to endemic corruption in the region as one of the factors driving Central Americans to migrate to the United States.
Among the most prominent figures on the list are former Honduras president Porfirio Lobo and former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo. The State Department report says that Lobo took bribes from a drug cartel and that his wife was involved in fraud and misappropriation of funds. Both deny the allegations.
Perhaps as significant as Lobo’s inclusion was the omission of the current Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernández. Prosecutors in New York have signaled Hernández as having funded his political ascent with bribes from drug traffickers, but he has not been formally charged.
In El Salvador, former cabinet officials, a judge and the cabinet chief for President Nayib Bukele were placed on the list.
— Associated Press
Iran's supreme leader appoints new hard-line judiciary chief: Iran's supreme leader appointed a hard-line cleric who has been placed under sanctions by the West as the country's new judiciary chief, state media reported, replacing the president-elect, who previously held the post. Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi, 64, takes the reins from Ebrahim Raisi, who will ascend to the country's highest civilian position after his election victory last month.Ejehi, who is considered close to Khamenei, had served as deputy judiciary chief after a long history in the branch, including as prosecutor general.
Bridge crucial to delivering aid to Ethiopia's Tigray destroyed: A bridge crucial to delivering desperately needed food to much of Ethiopia's Tigray region has been destroyed, an aid group said. It was not clear who destroyed the bridge over the Tekeze River on a main supply route linking western Tigray, occupied by forces from the neighboring Amhara region, and the rest of Tigray. Tigray is facing the world's worst hunger crisis in a decade amid an eight-month war with Ethiopia's military. Hostilities persist despite Ethiopia's declaration of a unilateral truce.
Attack in Congo kills 9: At least nine civilians were killed in an attack by rebels in Congo's eastern city of Beni, officials said. The attack is the third in the Beni area this week. Police and the military have blamed Allied Democratic Forces rebels for the violence. On Sunday, two explosions hit a Catholic church in Beni's Butsili district and a market in another district, leaving four wounded. The Islamic State's Central Africa Province asserted responsibility for those blasts. Eastern Congo has been mired in conflict for more than a quarter-century.
— From news services