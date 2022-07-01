World Digest: July 1, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Thousands rally after 9 killed in protests Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thousands took to the streets Friday in Sudan’s capital, a day after nine people were killed in demonstrations against the country’s ruling generals. The East African nation has been rocked by near-weekly protests since an Oct. 25 coup upended its fragile transition to democracy. The rallies Thursday were the largest in months. Sudanese military authorities have met the protests with deadly violence that has so far killed 113 people, including 18 children.

In and near Khartoum, large funeral marches took place for some of those killed the day before, while others gathered after Friday prayers at mosques in the country’s capital.

The Sudan’s Doctors Committee said security forces shot and killed nine people, including a child, in or near Khartoum during the rallies on Thursday.

— Associated Press

Monkeypox cases in Europe have tripled

The World Health Organization’s Europe chief warned Friday that monkeypox cases in the region have tripled in the past two weeks and urged countries to do more to ensure that the previously rare disease does not become entrenched on the continent.

And African health authorities said they are treating the expanding outbreak as an emergency, calling on wealthy nations to share limited supplies of vaccines.

WHO Europe chief Hans Kluge said in a statement that increased efforts were needed despite the U.N. health agency’s decision last week that the escalating outbreak did not yet warrant being declared a global health emergency.

— Associated Press

Court orders stoning over alleged sex acts

An Islamic sharia court in Nigeria’s northern state of Bauchi sentenced three men to death by stoning after convicting them on charges of engaging in homosexuality, the leader of the religious police that arrested them said Friday.

Northern Nigeria is predominantly Muslim, and the states in the region use sharia courts. Adam Dan Kafi, head of the Hisbah religious police in the Ningi local government area of Bauchi, said the three men were arrested June 14 and charged in a sharia court.

The men all confessed, even though they were not represented by lawyers, Kafi said. He said that they could appeal the sentence within 30 days.

— Reuters

19 dead, dozens missing in India mudslide : Rescuers found more bodies Friday as they resumed searching for dozens of missing people after a mudslide triggered by weeks of heavy downpours killed at least 19 people at a railroad construction site in India's northeast, officials said. Soldiers joined more than 200 workers and police using bulldozers and other equipment to rescue those buried under the debris in Noney, a town near the capital of Manipur state. But the terrain is making it difficult to move heavy equipment, said H. Guite, district magistrate. Intermittent rain continued in the region where 19 bodies have been recovered after a hillock caved in and buried the railroad project area, Guite said.

U.K. lawmaker suspended over misconduct allegations: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has suspended a lawmaker who has become the party's latest politician to become embroiled in accusations of sexual misconduct. Christopher Pincher, who was deputy chief whip, resigned from the government saying he had too much to drink, embarrassed himself and "caused upset" to people. British media reported that Pincher had sexually assaulted two male guests at a London club.

Germany, Nigeria sign accord for return of artifacts: Germany and Nigeria signed an agreement Friday paving the way for the return of hundreds of artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes that were taken from Africa more than 120 years ago — an accord that Nigerian officials hope will prompt other countries to follow suit. Governments and museums in Europe and North America have increasingly sought to resolve ownership disputes over objects looted in colonial times. Two pieces held by the Berlin museum — a commemorative head of a king and a relief slab — were handed over Friday at the German foreign ministry in Berlin.

— From news services

