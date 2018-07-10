AFGHANISTAN

Attacks kill 15; Islamic scholars debate war

At least 15 people were killed Tuesday in two attacks by militants in Afghanistan as Islamic scholars gathered in Saudi Arabia to discuss the legitimacy of the Taliban’s war against the U.S.-backed government of President Ashraf Ghani.

One of the attacks, a suicide bombing, occurred near a security checkpoint on the outskirts of the eastern city of Jalalabad. At least 12 people, including civilians, were killed, according to officials in Nangahar province.

The second strike targeted civil servants in Ghazni province, which lies to the southwest of Kabul and is a Taliban bastion. A district chief was among at least three killed, officials said.

The Taliban said it was behind the raid in Ghazni. The Islamic State said on its website that its local affiliates carried out the Jalalabad attack.

Officials said the Taliban also unleashed attacks elsewhere in the country in the hours before a two-day meeting of Islamic scholars from around the world that began Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.

The Ghani government expects the gathering to declare the Taliban insurgency and use of suicide attacksunlawful, as similar recent meetings have in Kabul and in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The gathering comes amid shows of optimism by government officials in recent days about holding direct talks with the Taliban leadership after last month’s brief and unexpected truce during the Eid holiday, which ended the fasting month of Ramadan.

— Sayed Salahuddin

SOUTH KOREA

Military plan to quell 2017 protests probed

South Korea’s president has ordered an investigation into a revelation that the military drew up a plan to mobilize troops if protests last year over the fate of his impeached predecessor worsened, officials said Tuesday.

Military intervention in civilian affairs is a sensitive issue in South Korea, which was ruled by army-backed dictatorships for decades before achieving democracy in the late 1980s.

The controversy flared last week when a ruling-party lawmaker disclosed a document showing that the military planned to use troops to maintain order if rallies opposing or supporting then-President Park Geun-hye grew violent after a court ruling on her impeachment over a corruption scandal.

The Defense Ministry later confirmed the existence of the document, written in the final weeks of Park’s presidency by its intelligence arm, the Defense Security Command.

Current President Moon Jae-in, during a visit to India on Monday night, ordered his defense minister to establish a special team to investigate the document, his spokesman said Tuesday.

Before the court ruling in March 2017 that upheld Park’s impeachment and formally drove her from office, South Korea was embroiled in its worst political turmoil in decades. Millions had taken to the streets to call for her ouster in largely peaceful rallies, but there had also been vehement protests supporting Park.

Park is the daughter of late dictator Park Chung-hee, who ruled South Korea for 18 years.

According to the document, the command considered putting troops in public places under the “garrison decree,” last used in 1979. The decree allows troops to move in but is different from martial law, which puts the entire government under military control. Moon’s government plans to abolish the decree.

— Associated Press

PAKISTAN

371,388 troops to be deployed for elections

Pakistan’s military announced Tuesday that it would deploy more than 371,000 members of the security forces to polling stations to ensure free, fair and transparent elections on July 25.

That is more than five times the number of troops deployed in the last elections, in 2013, when the security situation in the country was much worse.

Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, a spokesman for the army, said the request for 371,388 troops — nearly a third of the total armed forces — came from the election oversight body. He said the troops would provide security at 85,000 polling stations and carry out other elections-related duties.

Ghafoor told reporters that the military would not be directly involved in the voting and insisted it neither backed nor opposed any political party or politician.

The military plays a dominant role in Pakistan’s politics. It has ruled the country directly and indirectly for most of its 71-year history.

— Associated Press

Condition of poisoning victim in England improves: Hospital officials in southwestern England said they have seen a "small but significant improvement"in a man poisoned in a nerve agent attack. Salisbury Hospital said Charlie Rowley, 45, is in critical but stable condition and is conscious. Rowley's partner, 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess, died after being exposed to Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent produced in the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Police have said that their exposure may be linked to a Novichok attack in March on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the city of Salisbury.

— From news services