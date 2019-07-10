GERMANY

Merkel seen shaking for third time in weeks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s body shook visibly at a public event for the third time in less than a month Wednesday, but the longtime leader insisted that there is nothing to worry about.

Merkel shook as she stood at a military honors ceremony alongside Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne in Berlin, listening to the two countries’ national anthems.

The incident followed similar ones on June 18 and June 27. As in those cases, the shaking started as she stood still without talking, and she recovered quickly as she started walking.

Merkel turns 65 on Wednesday. She suggested that the psychological effect of the first incident was responsible for the subsequent episodes.

Public figures’ health is generally regarded as a private matter in Germany, and the country’s privacy laws are very strict on that front. It is not publicly known whether Merkel has any health problems.

— Associated Press

VENEZUELA

Family protests burial of Maduro opponent

A Venezuelan navy captain who died of suspected torture while in government custody was buried by authorities Wednesday despite the family’s wishes to perform a private ceremony, an attorney and relatives said.

Authorities interred Capt. Rafael Acosta at a Caracas cemetery 12 days after his death, lawyer Alonso Medina Roa said.

The death came as the government of President Nicolás Maduro faces mounting international pressure after a United Nations report chronicled human rights abuses. Maduro is also facing a challenge from opposition lawmaker Juan Guaidó, who is seeking his ouster.

Acosta died in late June, hours after appearing in court on suspicion of plotting to kill Maduro. His wife has said that her husband opposed Maduro, but she denies that he planned to kill the president.

His attorney has said that Acosta was brought to court in a wheelchair, unable to stand and struggling to speak, covered with cuts and with bloody fingernails and black eyes.

— Associated Press

ENDANGERED SPECIES

Global operation targets wildlife trafficking

Police and customs officials have carried out the most extensive anti-wildlife-trafficking operation on record in a global effort that led to the seizure of thousands of endangered animals and the arrest of nearly 600 people.

The World Customs Organization and Interpol said Wednesday that they conducted nearly 2,000 seizures in June in a joint operation that helped local authorities round up nearly 10,000 live turtles and tortoises, nearly 1,500 live reptiles, 23 live apes, 30 live big cats, hundreds of pieces of elephant tusk, half a ton of ivory and five rhino horns.

Operation Thunderball, carried out across 109 countries, led to the arrest of 582 suspects, according to the Interpol secretary general.

— Associated Press

Sudan activists say Internet restored after crackdown: Activists in Sudan said the ruling generals have restored Internet service in the country, ending a weeks-long blackout imposed during a deadly crackdown. The move came a week after the military council and the pro-democracy movement reached a power-sharing deal, ending a three-month standoff since the military ousted autocratic President Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

260 migrants relocated in Libya after strike, U.N. says: The U.N. refugee agency said about 260 African migrants have been relocated to another detention center in Libya's capital after the facility where they were being held was hit by a deadly airstrike last week. It said they will be held there pending evacuation to an unnamed country. The strike highlighted the perils faced by migrants detained in facilities near the front lines of the fighting between Libya's rival militias.

U.N. envoy cites 'solid progress' in Syria talks: The United Nations' special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, said "solid progress" was made in talks with officials in the Syrian capital, adding that they are "very close to an agreement" on establishing a constitutional committee. Formation of the committee, expected to be tasked with drafting a new constitution for Syria, is seen as key to any political process to end the nation's civil war.

— From news services