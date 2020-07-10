Protest leaders had called on supporters to occupy buildings, including the prime minister’s office, in a civil disobedience campaign aimed at forcing Keita out for failing to tackle Mali’s security and economic problems.

A journalist in the ORTM building said by phone that she was preparing her newscast when protesters stormed in and that people were asked to barricade themselves in offices.

Other protesters pelted the National Assembly building with rocks, shattering its glass facade.

The impasse is a growing concern for Mali’s neighbors and outside powers, who worry it could further destabilize the country and imperil a joint military push against Islamist fighters in the Sahel region.

— Reuters

NETHERLANDS

Officials taking Russia to court in jet downing

The Dutch government is taking Russia to the European Court of Human Rights for its alleged role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine six years ago, the foreign minister said Friday.

The move is meant to support individual cases being brought by relatives of some of the 298 people killed when a surface-to-air missile fired from territory controlled by Russian-backed separatists blew the Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur flight out of the sky in July 2014.

“As a government, we have information, evidence, that leads us to the conclusion of the involvement of the Russian Federation,” Foreign Minister Stef Blok said. Moscow has repeatedly denied any role.

— Associated Press

BALKANS

Serbia and Kosovo to resume stalled talks

Serbia and Kosovo agreed Friday to resume long-stalled negotiations on normalizing their strained ties, but neither budged on key issues in video talks led by France and Germany.

Serbia’s president also said Europeans have unrealistic expectations for a breakthrough.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held virtual talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti aiming to set up the first face-to-face meeting of the Balkans leaders since November 2018.

Tensions have rarely eased in the more than 20 years since Serbia sent troops into its then province to crush a separatist uprising. Ethnic Albanians made up the rebel Kosovo Liberation Army that fought Serbian forces in 1998-99 and now are the majority in Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008.

— Associated Press

Ethiopia says 2 arrested in killing that sparked unrest: Ethiopia's attorney general said two people have been arrested and a third is on the run after the shooting death of a popular singer that set off days of deadly unrest. Attorney General Adanech Abebe said the two had confessed, adding that they had been instructed by a rebel group, the Oromo Liberation Army, to kill Hachalu Hundessa, with the goal of inciting anti-government emotions and causing tensions between Ethiopia's largest ethnic groups, the Oromo and the Amhara. Angry protests followed Hundessa's June 29 death, and officials have said at least 239 people were killed.

Libyan national oil company resumes exports: Libya's national oil company announced that it has resumed crude exports, ending a months-long blockade that eastern tribes had called to protest revenue distribution in the war-torn country. The National Oil Corp. said the resumption of exports from Libya started on a small scale, and would reach just 650,000 barrels a day by 2022, because extensive repairs, costing "billions of dinars," are needed in the facilities.

French government ordered to fight pollution or pay fines: France's highest administrative body ordered the government to take immediate measures to combat pollution in Paris and several regions or pay up to $22.6 million a year in fines. The Council of State's unusual ruling came after the government failed to fulfill a 2017 order to reduce pollution in line with European Union rules. The government did not immediately respond.

