The landmark agreement aims to revamp rules that have allowed major companies to save billions by shifting profits to low-tax jurisdictions. A total of 132 countries last week backed the two-pillar accord at the OECD that seeks to address that situation with a global minimum rate, as well as making multinational companies pay more in places where they operate rather than where they are headquartered.
— Bloomberg News
BANGLADESH
Owner of factory in deadly fire arrested
The owner of a food-processing factory outside the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, was arrested Saturday on murder charges over a fire that killed 52 people. Four of the factory owner’s sons and three company officials were also arrested.
The six-story factory was built without permission, and it had no emergency fire exits and lacked adequate safety measures, according to police. Some workers managed to reach the roof and were rescued after the fire started on Thursday, but many could not escape, police said, adding that one of the doors leading from the stairs to the roof was locked.
Firefighters were unable to put out the blaze until late Friday, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated. District Police Chief Jayedul Alam said a separate investigation had been launched into allegations that the factory employed children as young as 11.
— Reuters
Ethiopia's ruling party wins in landslide: Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party was declared the winner of last month's national election in a landslide, assuring a second five-year term for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The National Election Board said Abiy's party won 410 seats out of 436 contested in the federal Parliament. The vote was a major test for Abiy, who has come under criticism for backtracking on political freedoms and his handling of the conflict in the Tigray region.
Al-Qaeda-linked group claims deadly bombing in Somalia: A car bomb targeting a government convoy exploded at a busy junction in Mogadishu, Somalia's capital, killing at least eight people, an eyewitness told Reuters. Abdiasis Abu Musab, military operations spokesperson for the al-Qaeda-linked militant group al-Shabaab, told Reuters it was responsible for Saturday's attack. The group, which wants to overthrow the government and impose its strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law, frequently carries out such bombings.
Pope's recovery deemed "satisfactory": Pope Francis celebrated Mass, worked and dined with aides as his recovery from intestinal surgery continued with "satisfactory" results, the Vatican said Saturday. Francis, 84, is up walking in the papal apartment on the 10th floor of Rome's Gemelli Polyclinic, from where he is expected to deliver his weekly noontime prayer on Sunday. Francis was admitted to Gemelli on July 4 after suffering a severe narrowing of his large intestine.
Former president's supporters riot in South Africa: Supporters of former South African president Jacob Zuma are protesting his imprisonment, burning trucks and commercial property and blocking major roads in KwaZulu-Natal, his home province. They are demanding that he be released from prison. Zuma started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court this past week. His bid to be released was rejected by a regional court on Friday, and he is set to make another attempt with the country's high court on Monday.
Iranian ministry suffers "cyber disruption": Websites of Iran's Transportation and Urbanization Ministry went out of service after a "cyber disruption" in computer systems of its staff, the official IRNA news agency reported. This is the second abnormality in computer systems related to the ministry. On Friday, Iran's railroad system came under cyberattack, with hackers posting fake messages about alleged train delays or cancellations on display boards at stations across the country.
— From news services