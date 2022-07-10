World Digest: July 10, 2022

Gift Article Share

15 killed, many missing in Russian attack in east Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dozens of Ukrainian emergency workers labored Sunday to pull people out of the rubble after a Russian rocket attack smashed into apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 15 people. More than 20 people were believed to be trapped. The strike late Saturday destroyed three buildings in a residential quarter of Chasiv Yar, a town inhabited mostly by people who work in nearby factories.

On Sunday evening, workers were able to remove enough of the bricks and concrete to rescue a man who had been trapped for almost 24 hours.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said the rescue brought to six the number of people dug out of the rubble.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, which includes Chasiv Yar, said a 9-year-old was among an estimated 24 people believed to be trapped.

It was the latest attack on civilian areas in the east, even as Russia repeatedly claims it targets only sites of military value.

— Associated Press

20 percent enrichment confirmed at plant

Iran announced Sunday that it has begun enriching uranium up to 20 percent using sophisticated centrifuges at its underground Fordow nuclear plant, state TV reported, an escalation that comes amid a standoff with the West over the tattered 2015 atomic deal.

That Tehran is enriching uranium up to 20 percent purity — a technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 percent — with a new set of its most advanced centrifuges at a facility deep inside a mountain deals yet another blow to the already slim chances of reviving the accord.

A spokesman for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said uranium enriched to 20 percent was collected for the first time from advanced IR-6 centrifuges on Saturday. He said Iran had informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog about the development two weeks ago.

Centrifuges are used to spin enriched uranium into higher levels of purity. Tehran’s nuclear agreement with world powers had called for Fordow to become a research-and-development facility and restricted centrifuges there to nonnuclear uses.

Iran had previously told the International Atomic Energy Agency that it was preparing to enrich uranium through a new cascade of 166 IR-6 centrifuges at its Fordow facility. But it hadn’t revealed the level at which the cascade would be enriching.

— Associated Press

29 injured in wildfires amid drought and heat

More than 3,000 firefighters and 30 aircraft battled wildfires Sunday in Portugal that authorities say have injured 29 people.

Authorities said 12 firefighters and 17 civilians required medical assistance to treat minor injuries caused by the blazes, as reported by state television RTP and other local media.

The European Union on Sunday activated its firefighting air fleet assistance program, which allows member nations to share resources to help Portugal. Spain, which has also endured wildfires recently, quickly responded by mobilizing two firefighting planes to send to its Iberian neighbor, according to the E.U. crisis commissioner, Janez Lenarcic.

The European Union says climate change has the continent facing one of its hardest years for natural disasters such as droughts and wildfires.

Across the border in Spain, a fire in the southwest led authorities to evacuate 30 people as a precaution.

The wildfires are coming as Portugal is enduring a heat wave, with temperatures of up to 109 degrees expected.

— Associated Press

Israeli ministers to run as partners in upcoming elections: The leaders of two parties in Israel's outgoing government coalition said they would run as political partners in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The announcement by Gideon Saar and Benny Gantz was the first shift in Israel's political landscape since the Knesset voted to dissolve itself June 30 and send the country back to the polls to elect a new parliament. Israel will hold its fifth elections in less than four years in November after the government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett collapsed last month.

— From news services

