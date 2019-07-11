VENEZUELA

Intelligence agency hit with U.S. sanctions

The Trump administration imposed sanctions Thursday on Venezuela’s military intelligence agency, which is accused of torturing to death a navy captain in its custody.

The latest move by the Treasury Department to pressure President Nicolás Maduro from power followed a round of talks in Barbados between Maduro’s government and opposition leaders aimed at ending Venezuela’s political crisis. Both sides said Thursday that advances had been made and that further talks would be held next week.

The sanctions targeting Venezuela’s General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence appear to be largely symbolic because they prohibit American’s dealings with the agency, which probably has few already.

The sanctions stem from the death of Capt. Rafael Acosta, arrested on suspicion of plotting to kill Maduro. His attorney says he showed signs of torture before dying after a court appearance.

“The politically motivated arrest and tragic death . . . was unwarranted and unacceptable,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

— Associated Press

SUDAN

Military council says it thwarted coup plot

Sudan’s military rulers said Thursday that several officers had attempted a coup in an effort to upset a deal between the military and the opposition to share power for three years ahead of elections.

The thwarted coup involved retired officers as well as officers still in service, Jamal Omar Ibrahim, the head of the ruling military council’s security committee, said on Sudanese TV.

He added that 12 people have been arrested and four detained.

The military council and a coalition of opposition and protest groups agreed provisionally last week to share power , reviving hopes for a peaceful transition in a nation where protests led to the end of strongman Omar Hassan al-Bashir’s 30-year rule in April.

— Reuters

RUSSIA

Putin, Ukraine's leader discuss separatist issue

Russian President Vladimir Putin had his first phone call with Ukraine’s new president on Thursday, and talks centered on the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has blighted bilateral relations.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also talked about the release of prisoners.

Peskov added that the two discussed the possibility of “continuing contacts in the Normandy format,” a reference to four-way talks involving the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany. They first met in 2014 on the sidelines of the 70th anniversary of the Allied landing in Normandy.

Earlier this week, Zelensky suggested that he and Putin meet in Belarus to discuss the conflict in Ukraine’s east and Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. On Thursday, Putin said he is open to talks.

— Associated Press

Sri Lankan government defeats no-confidence motion: Sri Lanka's government defeated a no-confidence motion in Parliament that accused it of failing to prevent the recent Easter Sunday blasts, which killed more than 250 people. The motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's government, submitted by the opposition People's Liberation Party, was defeated in a 119-to-92 vote.

Blast in Turkey-controlled Syrian town kills 9: A car bomb exploded at the entrance to a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkish forces and allied Syrian fighters, killing at least nine people, Turkish state media and Syrian rescuers said. Turkey and the allied fighters took control of the town, Afrin, last year in an operation that expelled local Kurdish fighters and displaced thousands of Kurdish residents. Ankara views the Kurdish fighters as terrorists. Turkey supports the Syrian opposition in the war against President Bashar al-Assad but has joined with Assad ally Russia to secure local cease-fires.

Israel cites error in Gaza border shooting: Troops mistakenly shot an operative of the Islamist group Hamas who had been trying to stop Palestinians approaching the Israel-Gaza border, the Israeli military said. The troops appeared to have misidentified the man as a "terrorist," it said. To avoid broader confrontation, Hamas has occasionally deployed its men to keep Palestinians away from the border, where protests against Israel have drawn lethal fire.

— From news services