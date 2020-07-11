The attack by a group of armed people “may have been motivated by a feud” between church members, the police statement said.

Police said they rescued men, women and children who had been held hostage and appeared to have been living at the church. It was not clear how many were rescued.

— Associated Press

Malian opposition leaders arrested as protests continue: Mali's opposition coalition said security forces detained two leaders of anti-government protests and raided its headquarters on Saturday after violent demonstrations against the president. Elsewhere, police fired tear gas Saturday in Mali's capital as scattered groups came out for a second straight day of anti-government protests, defying President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta's latest call for dialogue. The opposition coalition M5-RFP said that Choguel Kokala Maïga and Mountaga Tall, two senior figures in the movement, were detained along with other activists.

Indian, Chinese troops disengage in conflict zone: India's external affairs ministry said Indian and Chinese troops are disengaging from a months-long standoff along the countries' undemarcated border following a clash last month that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead. The remarks came a day after China's ambassador to India said that Indian and Chinese front-line troops are disengaging in accordance with an agreement reached by their military commanders.

Bulgaria's president calls on government to resign: Bulgarian President Ruman Radev is calling on the center-right government to step down and the chief prosecutor to resign as the only way to ease the growing political tensions that have sparked mass protests across the country. Radev, who was elected in 2016 with the votes of the Socialist Party, is a vocal critic of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's center-right government, accusing it of corruption, lack of justice and suppression of the freedom of speech. Thousands of people went out on the streets of the capital, Sofia, to demand the resignation of Borissov and chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev, accusing them of corruption and links to criminal groups.

— From news services