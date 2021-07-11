Israel freezes $200 million in tax transfers to Palestinians: Israel froze nearly $200 million in tax transfers to the Palestinians that it said represented money the Palestinians transferred to the families of attackers last year. Under interim peace deals, Israel collects hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes for the Palestinian Authority. The tax transfers are a key source of funding for the Palestinians. Israel objects to the "martyrs fund," which provides stipends to thousands of families with relatives killed, wounded or imprisoned in the conflict with Israel. The Palestinians say the payments are meant to assist families affected by the conflict.