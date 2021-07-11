Surrogacy is permitted for heterosexual couples and single women. The law excludes same-sex couples, however, and some who couldn’t have children with surrogate mothers in Israel turned to surrogates overseas.
The legal fight to widen access to surrogacy in Israel has stretched on since 2010, when a same-sex couple first appealed to the court to overturn restrictions. Their first petition was unsuccessful, but they followed it with a new one in 2015, with LGBTQ rights groups joining in.
The high court ruled in February 2020 that the restrictions on gay couples “disproportionately harmed the right to equality and the right to parenthood of these groups and are illegal.” But it left them intact for up to a year, setting a March 2021 deadline for parliament to change the law.
The deadline was later extended to September, but the government recently asked the court to decide on the issue because amending the law would be “unfeasible” in the current political situation, according to the Times of Israel.
JORDAN
U.S. defendant alleges torture in sedition trial
A U.S. citizen and former top aide to Jordan’s King Abdullah II alleged he was tortured in Jordanian detention and fears for his life, his U.S.-based attorney said Sunday, on the eve of a verdict in the sedition trial linked to a public rift in the kingdom’s ruling family.
The closed-door trial “has been completely unfair,” Michael Sullivan, a former federal prosecutor hired by defendant Bassem Awadallah’s U.S.-based family, told the Associated Press.
The mistreatment allegations, denied by Jordan, were raised just days before Abdullah is to meet with President Biden at the White House.
Awadallah and co-defendant Sharif Hassan bin Zaid have pleaded not guilty to sedition and incitement charges. They are accused of conspiring with Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, Abdullah’s half brother and a former crown prince, to foment unrest against the king. Hamzah, who was placed under house arrest in April and has been seen in public just once since then, denied the allegations and said he was being punished for calling out high-level corruption.
The prosecutor’s office said Awadallah didn’t raise any torture allegations during his hearings, his 17 meetings with his Jordanian attorney or the first four of his five meetings with the U.S. consul.
Sullivan said Awadallah told his visitor that he had been beaten, subjected to electrical shock and threatened with more mistreatment “if he didn’t confess.”
Violence over Zuma jailing spreads to Johannesburg: Shops were looted in South Africa, a section of highway was closed and stick-wielding protesters marched through Johannesburg as sporadic violence following the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma spread. The unrest had mainly been concentrated in Zuma's home province, where he recently started serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court related to defying an order to give evidence at an inquiry into high-level graft during his nine years in power.
Former Italian premier, Five Star founder mend rifts: Former Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte and the founder of the co-ruling Five Star Movement, comedian Beppe Grillo, reached an agreement to overcome recent differences over the future of the party, paving the way for its relaunch. The row between Grillo and Conte, who had agreed to take charge of the struggling party after his coalition collapsed in January, threatened to cause problems for the national unity government led by Mario Draghi. Five Star is the largest group in parliament and is part of Draghi's government.
Israel freezes $200 million in tax transfers to Palestinians: Israel froze nearly $200 million in tax transfers to the Palestinians that it said represented money the Palestinians transferred to the families of attackers last year. Under interim peace deals, Israel collects hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes for the Palestinian Authority. The tax transfers are a key source of funding for the Palestinians. Israel objects to the "martyrs fund," which provides stipends to thousands of families with relatives killed, wounded or imprisoned in the conflict with Israel. The Palestinians say the payments are meant to assist families affected by the conflict.
