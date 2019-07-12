SOMALIA

Bomb blast, gunfire at hotel in Kismayo

A car bomb went off Friday at a hotel in Somalia’s port city of Kismayo where local elders and lawmakers had been discussing an upcoming regional election and was followed by gunfire, police said, adding that the death toll could be high.

The militant Islamist group al-Shabab, which is trying to topple Somalia’s central government, asserted responsibility for the attack and said its fighters had battled their way into the hotel after the suicide car bombing.

One police officer said the gunfire had died down about an hour and a half after the blast. “But we believe the militants are still in the building. We have not confirmed the death toll, but there were many people inside,” police Capt. Abdullahi Isak told Reuters by phone.

Maj. Mohamed Abdi, another police officer, had earlier told Reuters that local elders and lawmakers were meeting at the Hotel Asasey when the attack happened.

— Reuters

ALGERIA

Protesters gather for 21st consecutive Friday

A man sought unsuccessfully to set himself on fire Friday as tens of thousands of Algerians rallied to push for reforms and the departure of the ruling elite.

For the 21st consecutive Friday, crowds gathered, now demanding more-rapid change after they brought about the end of Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s two-decade rule in April.

Protesters carried banners reading “Our protest movement will continue” and “We want democracy and freedom.”

One man in Algiers took a match to his clothes, but other demonstrators intervened.

The protests in the capital and other cities went ahead even though an opposition figure was elected chairman of Parliament this week for the first time in the country’s history.

— Reuters

Ukrainian fighter found guilty in photographer's killing: An Italian court sentenced a Ukrainian man to 24 years in jail for his role in the 2014 killing of an Italian photographer covering fighting between pro-Russian forces and Ukrainian troops. Journalist Andrea Rocchelli and his Russian colleague Andrey Mironov were killed by mortar fire near Slovyansk in eastern Ukraine five years ago. Italian prosecutors said Vitaliy Markiv, a volunteer fighter with the Ukrainian forces at the time, had taken part in the attack and accused him of being an accessory to murder. Markiv holds joint Ukrainian-Italian citizenship and was arrested when he flew back to Italy in 2017 to see his mother.

Heavy rains leave 15 dead in Nepal: More than 20 people have been killed or are missing because of landslides and floods as monsoon rains lashed Nepal, the government said. Heavy rains since Thursday have hit 20 of Nepal's 77 districts, in the hills as well as in southern plains. A Home Ministry statement said 15 people had been killed, while six others were missing and 13 were injured as the incessant rains triggered flash floods in rivers originating in the Himalayas. In the capital, Kathmandu, three members of a family were killed when the wall of their house collapsed. Television channels showed police evacuating residents from flooded homes in rubber boats in some parts of the city, where roads were flooded.

— From news services