The transition government that took over after autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir was toppled last year has vowed to lead Sudan to democracy, end discrimination and make peace with rebels.

Non-Muslims will no longer be criminalized for drinking alcohol in private, Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari told state TV. For Muslims, the ban will remain. Offenders are typically flogged under Islamic law.

Sudan will also decriminalize apostasy and ban FGM, a practice that typically involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia of girls and women.

— Reuters

LIBYA

Hifter's forces set terms for lifting oil blockade

Forces loyal to a Libyan commander said they will allow the reopening of oil fields and terminals only once a mechanism has been set up to fairly distribute revenue across the country, which is split between rival, warring factions.

Powerful tribes in eastern Libya loyal to Khalifa Hifter closed export terminals and choked off major pipelines at the start of the year. The move was aimed at pressuring their rivals in the U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, in the country’s west.

Oil, the lifeline of Libya’s economy, has long been at the center of the civil war.

In recent weeks, “regional countries” have been quietly negotiating with the Tripoli-based government over the distribution of oil revenue in talks supervised by the United Nations and the United States, the state-run National Oil Corp. said.

But on Sunday, it said Hifter’s forces reversed their “cooperative posture” in the talks to reopen oil facilities.

— Associated Press

MALI

Leader dissolves court heeding protesters' call

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta formally dissolved the constitutional court that had endorsed disputed legislative election results and said he is willing to rerun the vote in areas where the outcomes are still contested.

Keïta’s latest concessions are in response to anti-government demonstrators who began taking to the streets more than a month ago to call for him to step down, two years before his final term ends.

The president said the concessions are necessary to save the country from further unrest. Violent protests in the capital last week killed several people and wounded more than 70.

The president, who was elected in 2013, already had promised last week that he would dissolve the court, one of the key demands of the protesters. But those demonstrators also want the National Assembly dissolved, a move Keïta has yet to endorse.

ECOWAS, the West African regional bloc, first proposed that legislative elections be re-held in several dozen areas in Mali where candidates disputed the official results from a second round of balloting in April.

— Associated Press

Bollywood superstar, family hit by coronavirus: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law and granddaughter have joined him and his son in testing positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital, a government minister said. The father and son were admitted to a hospital, while the daughter-in-law and granddaughter — reportedly asymptomatic — are self-quarantining at home. India has the world's third-highest coronavirus caseload, registering a record increase on Sunday that took the number of infections to nearly 850,000.

