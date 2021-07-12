The department accused the officials and their family members of having “advanced the Ortega-Murillo regime’s assault on democracy,” in reference to Rosario Murillo, Ortega’s wife and vice president of Nicaragua.
In June, Mexico and Argentina recalled their ambassadors to Nicaragua for consultations, and the Organization of American States passed a resolution condemning the recent arrests of key Nicaraguan opposition figures. Those arrested also include opposition leaders, prominent business executives and former government officials.
Since June, Ortega’s government has arrested six probable candidates in the Nov. 7 elections, in which the 75-year-old is running for a fourth consecutive term.
The government has accused most of those arrested with accepting foreign funding and working toward the overthrow of the government. Ortega has characterized a popular uprising in April 2018 that led to months of protests as an attempted coup with foreign backing.
— Associated Press
MYANMAR
Suu Kyi hit with new corruption charges
Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is facing four additional criminal charges, filed in a court in the country’s second-biggest city, Mandalay, her attorney said Monday.
Min Min Soe said the legal team has little information about what Suu Kyi was accused of but that the charges included corruption. The new cases could see Suu Kyi, 76, tied up in legal proceedings in three cities.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner has been held since a Feb. 1 military coup and is on trial in the capital, Naypyidaw, over charges that include illegal importation and possession of walkie-talkie radios and violating coronavirus protocols.
She is also charged in a Yangon court, accused of unspecified breaches of the Official Secrets Act, punishable by a maximum of 14 years in jail.
Her legal team rejects all of the charges.
At a news conference on Monday, military spokesman Zaw Min Tun made no mention of any new charges.
Answering a question about Suu Kyi, he said she had breached the constitution when the post of state counselor was created, which he said came between the president and vice presidents in the command structure. It was not clear whether that allegation was among the new charges.
Suu Kyi is barred from the presidency because of the foreign citizenship of her children and late spouse. She served as state counselor and was de facto leader before her overthrow.
— Reuters
CHINA
Encounter reported with U.S. warship
China’s military said it chased a U.S. warship out of a disputed area of the South China Sea on Monday after Washington warned that an attack on the Philippines might activate a mutual defense treaty.
Beijing affirmed its claims to portions of the sea that also are claimed by Southeast Asian governments. It rejected the Biden administration’s avowal of support Sunday for a 2016 international tribunal ruling in favor of the Philippines that threw out most of China’s claims.
The People’s Liberation Army, China’s military, said it sent ships and planes after the USS Benfold entered waters claimed by Beijing around the Paracel Islands. Chinese forces “warned them and drove them away,” the military said.
The U.S. Navy rejected the Chinese claim but gave no details of a possible encounter with PLA forces. The Benfold carried out the operation “in accordance with international law and then continued on to conduct normal operations in international waters,” a Navy statement said.
On Sunday, the Biden administration affirmed its support for the 2016 ruling that rejected China’s claims outside of its internationally recognized territorial waters.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Beijing of intimidating its neighbors. Blinken also warned that an attack on Philippine vessels or aircraft “would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments.” A 1951 treaty obligates Washington and Manila to come to each other’s aid in case of an attack.
— Associated Press