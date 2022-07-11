World Digest: July 12, 2022

Gift Article Share

Navalny launches new anti-corruption fund Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday launched an international anti-corruption organization, a year after his Russian Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF) was outlawed as extremist. Navalny’s Telegram channel, which carries messages passed to his supporters via lawyers who are allowed contact with him, said the fund’s advisory board would include former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt, political scientist Francis Fukuyama, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and historian Anne Applebaum, and Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya.

Navalny came to prominence by using his foundation to catalogue the wealth of senior Russian officials in widely watched videos. He has become President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic.

A court ruling last year outlawing the foundation in effect barred Navalny’s allies from running in elections and gave authorities the power to jail ACF activists and freeze their bank accounts.

Navalny’s social media feeds said the first funds for the new Anti-Corruption Foundation International would be the 50,000 euro ($50,000) he received as part of the Sakharov Prize for freedom of thought last year.

Navalny was jailed in 2020 for violating bail conditions on his return from Germany, where he had been recovering from a near-fatal poisoning in Russia with a Soviet-era nerve toxin. This year he was sentenced to a further nine years in prison for fraud and contempt of court, charges that he says were fabricated.

— Reuters

Premier survives no-confidence vote

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday comfortably survived a motion of no-confidence brought against her by a broad alliance of left-wing opponents.

An official vote count showed 146 lawmakers supported the motion. The motion required an absolute majority of 289 votes to precipitate the government’s fall.

While the outcome had been expected, the vote was meant as a show of intent by the Nupes alliance — the largest bloc in opposition to President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist grouping — to make the his life difficult in Parliament.

After enjoying a comfortable majority in the lower house during his first mandate, newly reelected Macron lost his absolute majority in Parliament in legislative elections last month and can no longer count on the lower chamber to rubber-stamp his agenda. Instead Macron and his government are faced with negotiating legislation on a bill-by-bill basis, taking a degree of control of the process out of his hands.

The no-confidence motion had been expected to fail after the conservative Republican party and Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally said they would abstain.

— Reuters

Monsoon rains kill 150 since June 14 in Pakistan: Monsoon rains over the past month have killed at least 150 people as downpours continue to lash Pakistan, triggering flash floods in some parts of the country, officials said. The National Disaster Management Authority said 91 women and children are among the dead. At least 163 people have been injured in rain-related incidents since June 14, it said. Heavy rains and flash floods fully or partially damaged more than 1,000 houses nationwide.

Sri Lanka to get new president next week, speaker says: Sri Lanka's Parliament will elect a new president on July 20, its speaker said, after protesters stormed the residences of the current president and prime minister, who have offered to quit amid an economic meltdown. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to resign Wednesday. His brothers and nephew earlier quit as ministers as Sri Lanka began running out of fuel, food and other essentials in its worst crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Parliament will reconvene Friday and vote to elect a new president five days later, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said.

3 gored at Spanish bull festival: A tense fifth bull run at the San Fermín Festival in Pamplona, Spain, left three people gored, including one American, and three others with bruises, the Navarra regional government said. It was the first run with gorings in the festival this year. The festival ends Thursday. The regional government said a 25-year-old runner from Sunrise, Fla., was gored in the calf in the bullring. The other two gored were Spaniards, one in the ring and one on the street. None was in serious condition.

— From news services

