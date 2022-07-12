World Digest: July 12, 2022

Gift Article Share

Eight candidates will be on the ballot Wednesday in the first round of voting for Boris Johnson's successor as Conservative Party leader and British prime minister. Britain's next leader will be selected by Conservative members of Parliament and dues-paying members of the Conservative Party, which will remain in power. Conservatives are aiming to announce their next leader on Sept. 5, with that person installed as prime minister soon after.

To stand, candidates needed to meet a Tuesday deadline to get the support of at least 20 fellow Tory lawmakers.

The contenders include Rishi Sunak, whose resignation as chancellor of the exchequer helped launch the revolt against Johnson; Penny Mordaunt, a junior trade minister who served as Britain’s first female defense chief; and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Also in the running: Conservative backbench lawmaker Tom Tugendhat; former health secretary Jeremy Hunt; YouGov polling founder and newly appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi; Attorney General Suella Braverman; and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch.

— Karla Adam

Renowned filmmaker arrested in crackdown

Iran has arrested an internationally renowned filmmaker, several newspapers reported Tuesday, the third Iranian director to be locked up in less than a week as the government escalates a crackdown on the country’s celebrated cinema industry.

The arrest of award-winning director Jafar Panahi and the wider pressure on filmmakers follow a wave of recent arrests as tensions escalate between the hard-line government and the West. Security forces have detained several foreigners and a prominent reformist politician as talks to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers hit a deadlock and fears grow over the country’s economic crisis.

Panahi had gone to the prosecutor’s office in Tehran on Monday to check on the cases of two colleagues detained last week when security forces scooped him up, as well, the reports said.

A colleague who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals said authorities sent Panahi to the notorious Evin prison to serve out a term dating to 2011. Panahi received the six-year sentence on charges of creating anti-government propaganda and was banned from filmmaking for 20 years. However, the sentence was never really enforced.

— Associated Press

Israel grants more Palestinian permits ahead of Biden visit: Israel said it would increase the number of work permits issued to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and allow thousands more Palestinians to gain legal status ahead of President Biden's visit to the region this week. Israel will allow an additional 5,500 Palestinians to be included in the Palestinian population registry so they can get ID cards. Rights groups say tens of thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza lack such status, forcing them to live under severe movement restrictions. Israel said it would grant an additional 1,500 permits for Palestinian laborers in Gaza to work in Israel, bringing the total number to 15,500.

Man convicted in 2015 Paris attacks reportedly won't appeal: The only surviving attacker from the November 2015 massacre in Paris has renounced the right to appeal his murder conviction and his sentence of life imprisonment without parole, his attorneys said. Salah Abdeslam was found guilty last month of murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise, among other charges, for his role in the attacks, which killed 130 people. His attorneys said he decided "to give up his right to appeal for reasons only known to him."

Mali arrests nearly 50 troops from Ivory Coast: Malian authorities arrested nearly 50 troops from Ivory Coast who came to Mali to work for a contractor for MINUSMA, the United Nations mission there. Mali called the Ivorians "mercenaries." The arrests could raise tensions between the two West African countries. A U.N. mission spokesman said the Ivorians "are not part of one of the MINUSMA contingents but have been deployed for several years in Mali as part of logistical support on behalf of one of our contingents." He said their arrival as relief would have been communicated beforehand to Malian authorities.

— From news services

