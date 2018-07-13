gaza strip

Protester, 15, reported killed by Israeli fire

Israeli soldiers fatally shot a Palestinian teenager Friday who had been taking part in border protests, Gaza medical officials said.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Gaza border protests, which have entered their fourth month and have drawn a lethal response from the Israeli army, which describes them as violent.

Thousands took part in Friday’s protests, which marked 100 days since their launch, with some venturing close to the border fence, burning tires and throwing stones.

Israel’s military said Palestinian protesters hurled grenades, explosive devices and firebombs toward the Israeli soldiers across the border fence.

It said it fired toward a Palestinian who was attempting to infiltrate Israeli territory, but the incident appeared to be unrelated to the death of the teenager.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest. It said 70 others were wounded, at least 20 by live fire, and others by tear gas.

— Reuters

GERMANY

Former bin Laden aide ordered brought back

A court in Germany ordered authorities Friday to bring back a former aide to Osama bin Laden hours after he was deported to his native Tunisia.

Sami A., whose last name wasn’t given because of privacy laws, was flown to Tunis on a charter aircraft and handed over to Tunisian authorities, despite a court ruling blocking the move.

The administrative court in the western city of Gelsenkirchen had ruled Thursday that the man should remain in Germany until the government receives guarantees he won’t face torture in his homeland. But the fax informing authorities about the court’s decision was sent Friday morning — after the man had already landed in Tunisia.

The Gelsenkirchen court subsequently told authorities to reverse the deportation at Germany’s expense, saying it had been “illegal and breached fundamental principles of rule of law.”

— Associated Press

POLAND

Opposition boycotts independence event

Three Polish opposition parties boycotted a special session of Parliament held Friday to mark the centennial of independence, in protest against changes by the ruling Law and Justice party they see as undermining democracy.

Since taking office in late 2015, Law and Justice has been accused by the European Union, rights groups and the domestic political opposition of undercutting the rule of law.

The E.U. has launched an unprecedented punitive procedure against the largest ex-communist state in the bloc, and a leading European rights organization said Friday that Warsaw was risking people’s trust in their state.

The controversy mars this year’s 100th anniversary of Poland’s independence, regained at the end of World War I from the collapse of the German, Austrian and Russian empires.

— Reuters

Security Council votes to trim U.N.-A.U. force in Darfur: The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution that will dramatically cut the United Nations-African Union military force in Sudan's vast western Darfur region by more than half in response to reduced fighting and improved security conditions. The resolution, adopted by a vote of 15-to-0, also looks ahead to "the eventual exit" of the joint force known as UNAMID.

Italy won't allow boat with 450 migrants: Italy and Malta squabbled over who was responsible for rescuing 450 migrants crowded aboard a fishing boat in the Mediterranean as the vessel headed toward a tiny island off Sicily. Italian Transport Minister DaniloToninelli tweeted that Malta was obliged under maritime law to rescue the migrants since they had been in the Maltese search-and-rescue area, and to provide the fishing boat with safe harbor. Malta retorted that when Rome's maritime rescue center informed it about the vessel, the boat was already far closer to the tiny Sicilian island of Lampedusa than it was to Maltese shores.

Acquitted Congolese politician to run for president: Former Congolese vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba has been declared an opposition party candidate for the December presidential election after recently being acquitted of war-crimes charges in an appeal to the International Criminal Court. Bemba accepted the candidacy from his Movement for the Liberation of Congo party by telephone from Brussels, where he was released days after the court overturned his 18-year sentence.

— From news services