The Japanese defense review, which was approved by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government on Tuesday, points to China as Japan’s main national security concern.
“It is necessary that we pay close attention to the situation with a sense of crisis more than ever,” the paper said in a new section on Taiwan.
“In particular, competition in technological fields is likely to become even more intense,” it said about the U.S.-China rivalry.
China’s recent increase in military activity around Taiwan has Japan worried since the island lies close to the Okinawa chain at the western end of the Japanese archipelago.
Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry expressed thanks to Japan for attaching such importance to security in the Taiwan Strait.
But there was an angry reaction in Beijing, which said Japan has “for some time now” been making baseless accusations about China’s normal defense buildup and military activities.
“This is very wrong and irresponsible. China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.
— Reuters
MEXICO
Navy 'regrets' possible role in kidnappings
The Mexican navy offered a rare public apology on Tuesday for its potential role in the abductions of dozens of people who disappeared from a northern border city during 2018 operations against drug cartels.
As many as 40 people disappeared between February and May 2018 in Nuevo Laredo, a city across from Texas that has long been a flash point in turf wars between cartels.
In April, Mexican authorities charged 30 marines for allegedly participating in the forced disappearances and said authorities would carry out an investigation within six months.
About two dozen family members of the missing attended an outdoor ceremony Tuesday in a small park in the center of Nuevo Laredo.
“This institution of the Mexican state deeply regrets the situation,” Navy Rear Adm. Ramiro Lobato told the crowd. He added that the navy would keep collaborating with officials to seek justice for the victims.
During the event, family members called out the names of their disappeared loved ones and responded in unison: “Present.”
Along with the Mexican army, the navy for years had a central role in the government’s military-led crackdown on drug cartels, launched in 2006. Their deployment led to frequent complaints of rights abuses.
— Reuters
Lithuania moves to deter migrants: Lithuania's Parliament approved the mass detention of migrants and curbed their right of appeal, a move that was meant to deter high numbers crossing the border with Belarus but that stirred an outcry among humanitarian groups. Lithuanian and European Union officials have accused Belarus of using illegal migrants as a political weapon to exert pressure on the E.U. because of its sanctions on Minsk over the violent suppression of street protests. More than 1,700 people have entered Lithuania from Belarus this year.
Israel calls for aid vouchers in Gaza: Israel wants foreign aid to Gaza disbursed through a voucher system, as a safeguard against donations being diverted to bolster the Palestinian enclave's Hamas rulers and their arsenal, a government minister said. Humanitarian agencies put the latest reconstruction costs for the impoverished Gaza Strip at $500 million following 11 days of cross-border fighting in May.
Wildfire emergency in Siberia: Russia's army sent firefighting planes to battle huge wildfires that have blanketed Siberian towns in thick smoke as residents complain of being suffocated in a region known for its frozen tundra that is now sweltering under a heat wave. With flames tearing across some 3,000 square miles of Russian forest, the hardest-hit region of Yakutia in the north has been in a state of emergency for weeks
as climate scientists sound the alarm about the potential long-term impact.
— From news services