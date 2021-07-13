Lithuania moves to deter migrants: Lithuania's Parliament approved the mass detention of migrants and curbed their right of appeal, a move that was meant to deter high numbers crossing the border with Belarus but that stirred an outcry among humanitarian groups. Lithuanian and European Union officials have accused Belarus of using illegal migrants as a political weapon to exert pressure on the E.U. because of its sanctions on Minsk over the violent suppression of street protests. More than 1,700 people have entered Lithuania from Belarus this year.