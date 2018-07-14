ISRAEL

Gaza militants agree to end fierce flare-up

Israel and Gaza militant groups agreed to a cease-fire Saturday, a Palestinian official said, after Israel launched dozens of airstrikes against the Palestinian enclave’s ruling Hamas group and militants fired more than 100 rockets across the border.

Palestinian health officials said two teenagers were killed in one airstrike in what has been one of the worst flare-ups since the 2014 Israel-Gaza war. A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not respond to a request for comment.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters: “Efforts by many parties have continued since the beginning of the escalation and the Israeli bombardment on Gaza. They were crowned by the success of the Egyptian effort to restore calm and end the escalation.”

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group said in a separate statement that a truce had been reached.

A senior Israeli defense official said: “Only the facts on the ground will dictate our further response.”

The surge in violence followed mounting public criticism of Netanyahu over the failure to counter a new Palestinian tactic: incendiary kites and balloons launched from Gaza that have burned crops and scrubland in Israel.

— Reuters

THAILAND

Soccer team to be discharged Thursday

The 12 boys and their soccer coach rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand are recovering well and are eager to eat their favorite comfort foods after their expected discharge from a hospital next week.

In videos taken on Friday, the boys are seen wearing surgical masks, a safeguard against infection that’s been taken since they were pulled from the Tham Luang cave, ending an 18-day ordeal. As of Saturday, the boys no longer had to wear the masks, doctors said.

Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, who led a news conference Saturday at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, said the boys, who range in age from 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach, are to be discharged on Thursday.

In the videos, most of the boys, who were shown in their hospital beds, looked relaxed, and began their brief statements with a “wai,” the traditional Thai greeting of hands raised to chest level with palms together. A few also gave the two-finger victory sign and raised a fist.

Asked by an off-camera interviewer what they were looking forward to eating, their wish list included slow-cooked pork leg with steamed rice, fried crispy pork, roasted red pork, sushi, steak and KFC.

— Associated Press

U.N. says Algeria has restarted deadly expulsion of migrants: The government has let 391 people wander through some of the world's most hostile terrain — the Sahara Desert — to die in the middle of summer, a United Nations migration official says. The migrants, from 16 countries, were abandoned at the border with Niger, according to a tweet from Giuseppe Loprete, the head of the United Nations' International Organization for Migration in Niger. The Associated Press reported last month that Algeria has left more than 13,000 migrants in the desert of Niger and Mali since May 2017, forcing them to walk or die under searing heat. For several weeks after the AP report came out, the expulsions appeared to have been suspended.

Security forces thwart attack on Somali presidential palace: Security forces shot dead three extremists wearing soldier uniforms, foiling an attempted attack on the presidential palace that began with a car bomb exploding, police say. The confrontation came a week after an attack on the nearby interior ministry compound in Mogadishu killed at least nine people, again raising questions about the state of security in the most sensitive areas of Somalia's capital. Six people were dead in all, including a suicide car bomber, Capt. Mohamed Hussein said. The extremist group al-Shabab, an arm of al-Qaeda, asserted responsibility for the attack.

Italy rescues migrants but won't let them land: The country transferred 451 migrants from a big fishing boat onto two border patrol vessels in the Mediterranean Sea. But the migrants' ultimate destination remained uncertain after Italy's hard-line interior minister, Matteo Salvini, insisted that they be sent to Malta or Libya instead.

Irish nationalists accused of attempted bombing: An explosive device was thrown at the home of Gerry Adams in Belfast. The former Sinn Fein leader said the attack may have been carried out by Irish nationalist militants opposed to Northern Ireland's peace deal. A second device was thrown at the home of the party's former Northern Ireland chairman Bobby Storey, he said.

— From news services