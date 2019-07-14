SOUTH ASIA

Heavy rainfall leaves scores dead in region

Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have killed at least 50 people in Nepal in the past few days, with more deaths reported across the border in India and Bangladesh, officials said Sunday.

At least 30 others were missing in Nepal, either swept away by swollen rivers or buried by mudslides after monsoon rains began pounding the region Friday, the National Emergency Operation Center said.

More than 1,100 people have been rescued from flooded areas. More than 10,000 are estimated to have been displaced.

In Bangladesh, lightning has killed at least a dozen people since Saturday, as monsoon rains continue to batter parts of the low-lying country, according to officials and news reports.

Officials in northeastern India said at least 14 people have been killed and over a million have been affected by flooding.

— Associated Press

GUATEMALA

Morales-Trump talks to be rescheduled

A meeting between President Trump and his Guatemalan counterpart over a potential “safe third country” agreement for asylum seekers has been canceled, the office of President Jimmy Morales said Sunday.

Guatemala’s office of the presidency said the meeting would be rescheduled because the Constitutional Court has yet to rule on legal appeals aimed at preventing Morales from acceding to Trump’s requests. The meeting was set for Monday.

A “safe third country” agreement would mean Salvadorans, Hondurans and people from elsewhere who cross into Guatemala en route to the United States would have to apply for asylum there instead of at the U.S. border, potentially easing the immigration crush the United States is dealing with and handing Trump a concession he could tout as a win.

Critics have said the Guatemalan government does not have the resources to help migrants and asylum seekers trying to get to the United States when tens of thousands of its own citizens have fled just this year.

— Associated Press

Militant attack shuts down gas pipeline, Syria says: Militants targeted a gas pipeline in government-controlled central Syria, putting it out of order, according to state media. The Syrian Arab News Agency did not name the attackers. The area, in Homs province, is close to where remnants of the Islamic State are still holed up after losing all the territory the militant group once held in the country. Separately, insurgents in northwest Syria fired missiles at the government-controlled city of Aleppo, killing seven civilians and injuring 25, the state-run al-Ikhbariya TV said.

7.3-magnitude quake damages homes in Indonesia: A strong, shallow earthquake struck eastern Indonesia, damaging homes and causing residents to flee . There were no immediate reports of casualties, and authorities said there was no threat of a tsunami. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 7.3-magnitude quake was centered 103 miles southeast of Ternate, the capital of North Maluku province, at a depth of six miles. Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones.

Pamplona festival ends with 3 gorings in final bull run: A bull broke from the pack and gored three people — two Australians and a Spaniard — during the final bull run of this year's San Fermin festival, officials from the northern Spanish city of Pamplona said. The number of gorings is now eight from the festival's eight bull runs. The previous seven produced five gorings.

— From news services