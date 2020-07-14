AD

The contrasting scenes marked a Bastille Day overshadowed by fears of resurgent infections in a country where more than 30,000 people have died of the virus.

Medical workers stood silently as lengthy applause in their honor rang out over the Place de la Concorde in central Paris from Macron, the head of the World Health Organization and 2,000 other guests.

In eastern Paris, meanwhile, medical workers unions marched to decry years of cost cuts. Other protesters chanted slogans against police violence, against racial injustice, or against Macron policies seen as favoring the rich.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Blast wounds troops from Russia, Turkey

Russian warplanes carried out more than a dozen airstrikes in northwestern Syria on Tuesday, opposition activists said, hours after a roadside land mine hit a Russian-Turkish patrol in the area. Three Russian soldiers and an unspecified number of Turkish troops were wounded.

The Russian military said the mine blast occurred while Russian and Turkish troops were patrolling the M4 highway in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone. Russia and Turkey have been conducting regular patrols in Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria. The M4 links Syria’s coast with the Iraqi border to the east.

Later on Tuesday, Russian warplanes carried out more than a dozen airstrikes on rebel-held parts of Idlib that have witnessed relative calm since early March, after Turkey and Russia brokered a cease-fire that stopped a crushing government offensive. Turkey is a supporter of the Syrian opposition, while Russia is a key ally of President Bashar al-Assad.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said 18 Russian strikes followed the blast.

Idlib is home to about 3 million people, many of them internally displaced. It is also home to extremist groups opposed to the cease-fire.

— Associated Press

Over 1 million marooned or displaced in Bangladesh floods: Heavy flooding is worsening in parts of Bangladesh, with more than 1 million villagers marooned or leaving their homes for higher ground, officials and volunteers said. Heavy rainfall and rushing waters from upstream India were thought to be the main reasons for the floods in Bangladesh, a delta nation of 160 million. The floods started late last month and, after briefly easing, worsened, destroying crops and driving people from their homes in several impoverished regions.

Tehran says it has executed Iranian agent linked to CIA: Iran has executed a former employee of the Defense Ministry who was convicted of spying on behalf of the CIA, the country's judiciary said. It said Reza Asgari was executed last week. A judiciary spokesman said, "In the last years of his service, [Asgari] joined the CIA, he sold information about our missiles . . . to the CIA and took money from them. He was identified, tried and sentenced to death." In June, Iran said another alleged spy, Jalal Hajizavar, was hanged in a prison near Tehran. The report said Hajizavar — also a former Defense Ministry staffer — had admitted in court that he was paid to spy for the CIA.

Pakistan to resume polio drive as coronavirus cases decline: Pakistan said it would resume polio vaccinations next week, months after the drive against the crippling children's disease was halted because the novel coronavirus had overwhelmed the country's health system. The anti-polio drive would last three days, officials said, and about 800,000 children are expected to be vaccinated. Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries in the world where polio is still endemic.

2 main challengers to Belarus leader barred from ballot: Election authorities in Belarus barred two main rivals of authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko from running in this summer's presidential election. The election commission allowed five candidates on the ballot, denying spots to Valery Tsepkalo and Viktor Babariko and removing any serious competition for Lukashenko, who is seeking a sixth term after a quarter-century in power. Analysts say none of the remaining candidates pose a threat to Lukashenko, who has run the nation with an iron fist, relentlessly cracking down on political opposition and independent media.