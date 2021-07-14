One of the suspects was identified as former senator John Joël Joseph, a politician and opponent of the Tèt Kale Party, to which Moïse belonged.
Police identified another suspect as Joseph Felix Badio. He previously worked for the Justice Ministry and joined the government’s anti-corruption unit in March 2013. The agency said Badio was fired in May over “serious breaches” of ethics rules.
A third suspect was identified as Rodolphe Jaar. In 2013, Jaar was indicted in federal court in South Florida on charges of conspiring to smuggle cocaine from Colombia and Venezuela through Haiti to the United States. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nearly four years in prison, according to court records.
At his 2015 sentencing hearing, Jaar’s attorney said his client — who is not a U.S. citizen — had been a confidential source for the U.S. government for several years.
Haiti is investigating Moïse’s killing with help from Colombia’s government, which has said 23 of 26 former Colombian soldiers suspected in the slaying have been arrested and remain detained in Haiti. Léon Charles, chief of Haiti’s police, said three Haitians also have been arrested and at least three suspects killed.
— Associated Press
BELARUS
Dozens of raids target journalists, activists
Authorities in Belarus raided the offices and homes of dozens of human rights activists and journalists Wednesday, a day after the country’s authoritarian president promised to “deal with” nongovernmental organizations he accuses of fomenting unrest.
More than 40 raids took place nationwide. Law enforcement raided the homes of 10 advocates with the Viasna human rights center, as well as the center’s offices in Minsk and other cities. Other NGOs and journalists also were targeted.
The chairman of the Belarusian Association of Journalists said officers broke the doors of its office in Minsk, the capital, and didn’t present a search warrant.
On Tuesday, President Alexander Lukashenko promised to bring to justice 1,500 NGOs and journalists he alleged were “funded from abroad.” He claimed during a visit to Moscow that Western-funded groups were fomenting unrest in Belarus.
Belarus was rocked by months of protests after Lukashenko’s August 2020 election to a sixth term in a vote widely seen as rigged. Authorities responded with a massive crackdown.
— Associated Press
9 Chinese among 13 killed in Pakistan bus blast:
A bus carrying dozens of construction workers fell into a ravine in northwest Pakistan after a gas leak in the vehicle caused an explosion, killing at least 13 people, including nine Chinese, Pakistani officials said. The investigation is ongoing, but the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said the bus was attacked. At least 36 people also were injured in the incident in the Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a deputy district commissioner said. Chinese engineers and construction workers are
helping Pakistan build a dam in Kohistan.
Pope discharged after surgery: Pope Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital 10 days after a three-hour colon surgery. He returned home to the Vatican, where he is expected to take two weeks of total rest. On July 4, the pope had half his colon removed, in his first major surgery since becoming the pontiff in 2013. The Vatican said the operation addressed a "severe" narrowing of his large intestine — a bowel problem common in older
people. The procedure, however, was planned, slated for when Francis would normally take
time off.
Armenian soldier reported killed on border with Azerbaijan: An Armenian soldier was killed in an exchange of fire on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenia's Defense Ministry said. It said Azerbaijani forces fired at Armenian service members who had tried to prevent Azerbaijan from carrying out "fortification works" at the border. Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said that Armenian forces had fired at Azerbaijani positions and that one of its soldiers had been wounded. Relations are tense between Azerbaijan and Armenia after six weeks of fighting last year over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.
— From news services