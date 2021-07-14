Armenian soldier reported killed on border with Azerbaijan: An Armenian soldier was killed in an exchange of fire on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenia's Defense Ministry said. It said Azerbaijani forces fired at Armenian service members who had tried to prevent Azerbaijan from carrying out "fortification works" at the border. Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said that Armenian forces had fired at Azerbaijani positions and that one of its soldiers had been wounded. Relations are tense between Azerbaijan and Armenia after six weeks of fighting last year over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.