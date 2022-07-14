World Digest: July 14, 2022

Gift Article Share

An Iranian citizen was sentenced Thursday to life in prison by a Swedish court after being convicted of committing grave war crimes and murder during the final phase of the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. The Stockholm District Court said Hamid Noury, who was arrested in 2019, took part in atrocities in July to August 1988 while working as an assistant to the deputy prosecutor at the Gohardasht prison outside the Iranian city of Karaj.

A life sentence in Sweden generally means a minimum of 20 to 25 years in prison, but it could be extended. If he is eventually released, Noury will be expelled from Sweden. Noury, 61, can appeal the verdict.

The court said he participated “in the executions of many political prisoners in Iran in the summer of 1988.” A second wave of executions was directed at left-wing sympathizers who were deemed to have renounced their Islamic faith, the court statement said.

During the trial, Noury denied wrongdoing.

The verdict comes at a tense time for ties between Stockholm and Tehran. A number of Europeans have been detained in Iran in recent months, including a Swedish tourist, two French citizens and a Polish scientist.

— Associated Press

Zoonotic diseases surge in Africa, WHO says

The number of outbreaks of diseases that jumped from animals to humans in Africa has surged by more than 60 percent in the past decade, the World Health Organization said, a worrying sign that the planet could face increased animal-borne diseases such as monkeypox, Ebola and coronavirus in the future.

There has been a 63 percent rise in the number of animal diseases breaching the species barrier from 2012 to 2022, as compared with the decade before, the U.N. health agency said in a statement Thursday.

While diseases in animals had infected people for centuries in Africa, recent developments such as quicker travel across the continent have made it easier for viruses to cross borders, said the WHO’s Africa director, Matshidiso Moeti.

The WHO also noted that Africa has the world’s fastest-growing population, which increases urbanization and reduces roaming areas for wild animals. Scientists also fear that outbreaks that may have once been contained to distant, rural areas can now spread more quickly to large African cities with international travel links, which might then carry the diseases around the world.

— Associated Press

U.N. mission ordered to halt troop rotations

Mali’s Foreign Ministry has told the United Nations peacekeeping mission to suspend all flights scheduled to move its forces after the West African nation detained 49 Ivorian soldiers who flew in to help with security for a company contracted by the world body.

“For reasons related to the national security context, the government of Mali has decided to suspend, as of today, all rotations of the military and police contingent of [the U.N. Mission to Mali], including those already scheduled or announced,” read a letter from the ministry to the U.N. mission that was seen by the Associated Press.

The ministry says it hopes to meet with U.N. representatives to find “an optimal plan making it possible to facilitate the coordination and regulation of the rotation of contingents operating within” the U.N. mission.

A spokesman for the U.N. mission acknowledged the letter and said the mission was ready for immediate discussions.

Tensions have been high between Mali and the United Nations since Sunday, when the soldiers from Ivory Coast were detained. Mali said the soldiers did not have proper authorization to come to Mali and accused them of being mercenaries. Ivory Coast has called for the immediate release of the soldiers, saying that all agreed-upon communications were made for their arrival.

— Associated Press

Honduran ex-president's son killed in attack: Gunmen killed a son of former president Porfirio Lobo and three other young men as they left a nightclub in Honduras's capital, officials confirmed. At least five gunmen blocked the exit of a parking ramp and pulled Said Lobo Bonilla and three others from two vehicles, according to security video that was widely circulated by local news outlets. The attackers, wearing what appeared to be vests from a police anti-gang squad, lined the men up against a wall. The images then cut off. Officials did not comment on a possible motive for the killings.

— From news services

