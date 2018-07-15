SYRIA

Missiles pound rebels near Golan Heights

Syrian government forces unleashed hundreds of missiles on a rebel-held area near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Sunday, activists said, the latest phase in an offensive to clear southern Syria of insurgents.

The government’s push came after it had secured control of most of Daraa province in an offensive that began in June. On Sunday, the first batch of armed fighters and their families left the city of Daraa, the provincial capital, in buses that would take them to the rebel-held Idlib province in the north.

Similar deals in other parts of Syria have resulted in the evacuation of thousands of opposition fighters and civilians. In recent months, the Syrian government, backed by the Russian air force, has regained control of more than 60 percent of rebel-held territory in the country.

In Daraa, the evacuation deal will hand over to the government areas that had been held by the rebels for years. Daraa was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said government forces fired more than 800 missiles Sunday at a stretch of land controlled by the armed opposition in northern Daraa and the adjacent Quneitra countryside, about 2½ miles from the frontier with the Golan Heights. The group said government forces advanced on Massharah, a village in Quneitra, and rebels fought back.

AFGHANISTAN

5 killed in blast near American University

A suicide bomber blew himself up Sunday near the American University in Kabul, killing at least five people outside a government building where 17 people were killed in a similar attack last month.

Sunday’s bombing occurred about 4:30 p.m., officials said, as workers with the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development were leaving for the day.

Witnesses told local news outlets that the explosion was big, disrupting rush-hour traffic and ending a period of relative calm in the nation’s capital since the June attack and two attacks in April that killed 85 people, including nine Afghan journalists.

Officials did not know why the same ministry had been attacked twice in less than a month, but in both cases, the bomber waited for the workday to end.

The attack underscored a report released earlier Sunday by the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan that found 1,692 Afghan civilians have been killed in the first six months of the year, more than in any comparable period during the past decade.

HORN OF AFRICA

Concert highlights end of Ethiopia-Eritrea war

The leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea, official rivals just weeks ago, embraced warmly Sunday to the roar of a crowd of thousands at a concert in the Ethio­pian capital celebrating the end of a long state of war.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, clasping his hands over his heart, addressed the crowd in Ethiopia’s official language, Amharic, on his first visit to the country in 22 years.

“Hate, discrimination and conspiracy is now over,” Isaias, 72, said to cheers. “Our focus from now on should be on developing and growing together.”

The Eritrean leader repeatedly praised the “able leadership” of Ethiopia’s new prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, who in his own speech thanked Isaias for his “courageous gesture” in accepting the offer of peace.

The concert in Addis Ababa highlighted the end of hostilities between the arch-foes in East Africa, which fought a bloody border war from 1998 to 2000 that killed tens of thousands. The antagonism ended last month when Abiy announced that Ethiopia would fully accept a peace deal originally signed in 2000, and Eritrea swiftly responded.

“The reconciliation we are forging now is an example to people across Africa and beyond,” Abiy, 41, said.

Isaias arrived in Ethiopia on Saturday, reciprocating the Ethiopian leader’s trip to Eritrea the previous weekend that led to the restoration of diplomatic, telephone and transport ties.

Myanmar mine accident kills at least 15: At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured in a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, state media and officials said. Fifteen bodies were retrieved from the site near Lonekhin village, but a search continued for more victims, a police officer said. Such accidents are not rare because scavenging for jade remnants is dangerous and not well regulated.

Hundreds of migrants rescued at sea: Spain's maritime rescue service said at least 479 people were rescued over the weekend as they attempted to cross a narrow stretch of the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa. They included about 100 minors and a Moroccan man found drifting on an inflated inner tube from a truck tire. The United Nations' International Organization for Migration said last week that more than 16,900 migrants had arrived in Spain this year, a figure close to the number of arrivals in Italy.

