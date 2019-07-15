UKRAINE

Major prisoner swap with Russia in limbo

A much-anticipated prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine was thrown into uncertainty Monday after a Ukrainian court postponed a hearing that was expected to release an imprisoned Russian journalist.

Russia and Ukraine were on track to launch a major prisoner swap involving the Russian journalist and 24 Ukrainians captured in the Sea of Azov in December when the Russian envoy for human rights, Svetlana Moskalkova, arrived in Ukraine on Monday on a rare visit. She held talks with her Ukrainian counterpart about the prisoners and sounded positive about what officials on both sides were describing as an impending swap.

Moskalkova was invited to attend a court hearing in Kiev that was expected to rule on the detention of the journalist, Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been in custody for a year facing charges of supporting Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. But the court abruptly adjourned the hearing until Thursday.

The flurry of activity follows last week’s telephone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the first between the two leaders.

Zelensky, elected in May, has said that the release of Ukrainians in Russian custody is one of the most urgent priorities of his term.

— Associated Press

UGANDA

Pop star plans to run for president in 2021

Ugandan pop star and opposition figure Bobi Wine said Monday that he will challenge longtime President Yoweri Museveni in a 2021 election “on behalf of the people.”

But Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, said he is concerned about his safety after what he believes was an attempt on his life in August. His driver was fatally shot in his car after protesters threw stones at the president’s motorcade.

Wine’s arrest at the time sparked protests in Uganda’s capital, Kampala. The 37-year-old said he is fearful of harm from running for president because “there has never been a threat to this regime like the threat we pose to it today as a generation.”

Authorities have repeatedly denied Wine is being targeted.

As the leader of a popular movement known as “People Power,” Wine has captured the imagination of many who want to see the exit of Museveni, a U.S. ally on regional security who has held power since 1986.

Uganda has never had a peaceful transfer of power since the East African country gained independence from Britain in 1962.

Wine first came to national prominence in 2017 when he won a parliamentary seat as an independent candidate. He has since successfully campaigned for other opposition candidates.

— Associated Press

Duterte signs law against sexual harassment: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte signed a bill into law penalizing sexual harassment, including catcalling, wolf-whistling and persistent telling of sexual jokes. Those who violate the Safe Spaces Act face fines and imprisonment depending on the gravity of the offense. Duterte, 74, himself has been known for speeches laden with expletives and sexual jokes.

Greek man detained in American scientist's death: A Greek man has been detained for questioning in the slaying of an American scientist on the island of Crete, police said. Authorities said the 27-year-old man was one of 10 people interviewed over the weekend in the investigation of Suzanne Eaton's slaying. The 59-year-old molecular biologist was attending a conference on Crete when she disappeared July 2. Her body was found six days later.

Bomb kills 11 pilgrims in Afghanistan: At least 11 pilgrims, including seven children, were killed when their vehicle set off a land mine in southern Afghanistan, local government and health officials said. About 35 others were wounded in the blast in Kandahar province, an official said. The victims were going to a shrine housing the tomb of Sufi Shah Agha, a companion of the prophet Muhammad. In Logar province in the southeast, a blast in a mosque killed three Taliban fighters and 11 civilians, said the head of the provincial council.

Thai prime minister declares end of military rule: Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha formally resigned as the head of Thailand's five-year-old military government, saying the country would function as a normal democracy. Prayuth stays on as prime minister with the backing of pro-military parties in parliament and a military-appointed upper house under a constitution that critics say stifles democracy and enshrines a political role for the military.

— From news services